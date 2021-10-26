OLDSMAR — The last time Oldsmar had to replace an outgoing city manager, the City Council voted to conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement for the retiring Bruce Haddock, paying a firm $30,000 to find qualified candidates from around the country to interview for the position.
The vote was not unanimous, though, as longtime council member and former mayor Jerry Beverland questioned the move when they had an ideal candidate in-house, longtime city employee Al Braithwaite.
“I believe in coming up through the ranks,” then-council member Beverland said in October 2017 when Braithwaite was eventually installed as Haddock’s successor. “I’m happy, and I’m sure the other council members are happy that you came up through the ranks.”
Four years later, the council has to make another decision on the position, as Braithwaite announced over the summer that he would be retiring at the end of the year following a 37-year career, 22 in Oldsmar. “During the past six months I’ve thought a lot about life after this job, and with city manager changes recently accelerating in Pinellas County, my thoughts got more serious about what retirement would look like,” Braithwaite explained via email, noting the late Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne’s passing in August “really devastated and concerned” him and helped him realize it was the right time to move on.
But rather than go through the search process again, the council this time around decided to take the now-retired Beverland’s advice, unanimously agreeing in August to name Assistant City Manager Felicia Donnelly as Braithwaite’s successor effective Dec. 31.
“It is an honor and pleasure to continue to serve the city of Oldsmar in this new capacity,” Donnelly said via email. “One of the things that makes Oldsmar attractive to me is that it is a progressive, forward-thinking city that still maintains its community charm. Great teams and great governments don’t just happen. So, with the guidance of the City Council, I will lead our team collaboratively to provide excellent services while pursuing Oldsmar’s strategic vision.”
Donnelly, an urban planner who after several years in the Clearwater Parks and Rec department started working as Oldsmar’s leisure services director in 2017, was promoted to Braithwaite’s assistant in February 2018, and she quickly proved to be an invaluable addition to City Hall, helping to lead the opening of the city’s disc golf course as well as overseeing renovations to the Oldsmar Sports Complex.
Last year, Donnelly was honored by the Florida Recreation and Parks Association for creating a free online program that calculates the value of parks and recreation facilities and events to a community.
According to Braithwaite, the council couldn’t have found anyone better suited for the position.
“A large part of why I am deciding to leave now is the confidence I have in her abilities,” Braithwaite wrote, noting Donnelly “is well prepared to take the reins of this organization and will lead it toward the successful completion of all Council priorities. … She is well versed in all facets of city government and may be better suited to bring our economic development efforts to a conclusion than I would have been. I think the council made a great decision in selecting her.”
Mayor Eric Seidel agreed, noting the decision to not conduct a nationwide city manager search had everything to do with knowing what they had and wanting to keep Donnelly in Oldsmar for the long term.
“The council decided 5-0 to promote from within and if you listen to the comments, I don’t think there was ever any doubt we all felt Felicia Donnelly was prefect for the job,” Seidel said via email. “For me, having worked with two other city managers while serving on council and listening to three of my fellow mayors in Pinellas County who were looking for replacement city managers, I knew immediately she was the right one for Oldsmar.”
Regarding forgoing the headhunter route this time, Seidel said, “the last time Oldsmar spent over $30,000+ of taxpayer money with a search firm when we all knew we had our replacement right here with Mr. Braithwaite, and I would not support us doing that again unless we did not have the talent in-house. I believe Felicia has more experience in government than any of the past new Oldsmar city managers. … Her master’s degree in urban and regional planning makes her the perfect fit for what the city’s longtime priority is of building the downtown corridor. For our citizens, she’s not a stranger. Those who are involved with the city feel like she is one of our own, and that’s a very important factor to make it a smooth transition for our employees and for our community.”
