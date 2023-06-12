Hurricane season doesn’t usually leave a huge impact on most parts of Pasco County.
But HERricane season might.
From July 17-21, Pasco County Emergency Management (PCEM) will host its inaugural HERricane program, a week-long camp that gives young women attending county high schools this fall (including incoming ninth graders) an opportunity to explore emergency management-related careers.
The program, developed in Arlington County, Virginia, will run Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Pasco County Emergency Operations Center, 8744 Government Drive, New Port Richey.
“We found out about this by attending the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association Annual Conference,” said Krista Ditoro, the training and exercise coordinator for PCEM. “Arlington was nice enough to share all their materials, their guidance and everything like that with anybody else who wishes to share the program. So, we are one of a few counties in Florida who will be rolling the program out. Walton County and Hernando County have been doing it for a few years and we're going to follow in their footsteps.”
Jessica Milford, an emergency planner for the county, attended the conference with Ditoro and said bringing it to Pasco was a no-brainer, and they couldn’t wait to pitch it to their managers.
“Every day, I feel like we're always just glancing over at each other saying how excited we are, and how we can't wait,” Milford said. “And the vibe here at the office has been very uplifting, and it's really nice. We're excited.”
Milford said the camp will provide opportunities for young women to see different field opportunities in emergency management, but also give insight on working with the different community partners that PCEM works with, like law enforcement, fire rescue and public health.
The campers will be guided and mentored by female leaders to not only develop leadership skills, but also introduce them to potential careers in areas that most girls might not think about.
“There's not a lot of female emergency managers,” Milford said. “There's not a lot of female cops and firefighters. We're trying to bridge that gap.”
HERricane, which is free and limited to the first 20-25 applicants, will include multiple sessions and activities with speakers from Emergency Management, Media Relations & Communications, Fire Rescue, Emergency Services (911), Corrections, Pasco Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Health.
Participating students will receive Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) certification upon program completion, and the program also counts toward volunteer hours that can be used for Bright Futures requirements.
Ditoro says it’s a perfect opportunity for those interested in public service, and the skills learned will last beyond just the five days of camp.
“Every single girl who applies and goes through the program, they're going to walk out of there, at a minimum with a comprehensive emergency management training certificate,” she said.
Ditoro added that no matter where they go to college, the students will be able to jump in and volunteer with any CERT program available in other counties.
Participants will also be provided with Stop the Bleed and CPR training, which will be done in conjunction with the county’s 911 dispatch team and Pasco County Fire Rescue. Those skills can be used anywhere, even for jobs such as babysitter and lifeguard, to name a few.
“It will help expose the girls to different scenarios in which they might have to apply CPR or Stop the Bleed to real world applications,” she said.
Each day of the camp will focus on a different career field and the skills required for it. So while the mornings may consist of earning the available certifications, the afternoons would consist of meeting one-on-one with mentors about emergency management, public health, 911, corrections and other related areas.
If HERricane sparks an interest in someone, PCEM has an internship program, which can lead to jobs in the fields that will be covered during the camp. Ditoro says she was an intern in the program at one time, “and getting exposed to this type of information was what was able to help prepare me for when a position opened up with Pasco County, and we want to provide that opportunity to all the girls throughout Pasco County as well.”
Interested students should apply no later than Friday, June 16. Applications, which include a short essay question, can be filled be filled out at https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/06f9252f-8abe-4348-95cf-4b776efb4d2e
