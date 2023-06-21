HERricane Florida event takes place July 10-14

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Emergency Management will be hosting HERricane Florida | Landfall: Hernando County on July 10-14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hernando County Emergency Operations Center, 18900 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.
It’s a five-day summer camp for young women ages 13-17 to learn about emergency management as a career, the importance of preparedness, how to perform CPR, how to extinguish small fires and how to build a disaster supply kit.
The program aims to grow and support tomorrow’s emergency managers, health care workers, meteorologists and other public servants so that they can be prepared to handle hurricanes, wildfires or public health emergencies.
“We are excited to bring back HERricane Florida to the young women of HernandoCounty,” said Hernando County’s Deputy Emergency Management Director, Erin Thomas. “We can expose them to the importance of emergency management and all of the disciplines associated with preparedness and what this career field has to offer.”
The Florida Division of Emergency Management brought the HERricane program to Florida by developing HERricane Florida in 2018.
HERricane Florida | Landfall: HernandoCounty applications are available at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM. Applications are due by June 30.
For more information, call (352) 754-4083 or visit www.HernandoCounty.us/EM.
