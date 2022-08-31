NEW PORT RICHEY — In recognition of 9/11, Heros Subs and Salads is delivering platters of subs to first responders throughout the county for the third year in a row.
Platters for First Responders is a means for the community to give thanks to the everyday heroes who put their lives on the line. John and Connie Beebe, owners of Heros Subs and Salads, have been delivering platters on Sept. 11 since opening their doors in 2020. Platters can be purchased for $49.99, and volunteers will go out to deliver them throughout the county again on Sunday, Sept. 11.
“I’m beyond humbled and amazed at the support that I get,” John Beebe said. “I have a very good friend of mine, his wife is a retired firefighter paramedic, and me and him were volunteer firefighters back in the ’80s. He comes in every year, and he buys 10 platters and says deliver them wherever. He and his wife did it again when they saw our post. It’s that kind of support that I cherish and never take for granted.”
Before going into the sandwich business, Beebe served more than 30 years in the fire service. Although he says he’s semi-retired, Beebe is still very active in the first responder community. He serves on the board of the nonprofit organization Krewe de Forti, and he is still working part-time for a local fire station and for an emergency response company.
Upon opening Heros Subs and Salads, Beebe said he wanted to find ways to show support for first responders. He began the Pay it Forward program where customers can purchase a meal for first responders. The customer is given a coupon to place in one of four boxes for firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, and dispatchers. When someone comes in for lunch off duty, they can check the corresponding box to see if a coupon is available for a fresh made sandwich.
“In September of 2020, because everything was so shut down, our first responders still had to show up for work every day,” Beebe said. “There was nothing open or if they were, it was to-go or had to be handed with a 10-foot pole. We were already doing Pay it Forward, so we decided, as 9/11 is near and dear, let’s take this another step and do a platter program.”
Now in the third year of offering Platters for First Responders, Beebe said he believes they’ll be able to serve platters to every fire station in the county, and then some, like last year. In 2020, Heros Subs delivered platters to 15 fire stations in West Pasco, but the next year, the community stepped up even more to serve 67 platters to every fire station in the county, plus the sheriff’s office, dispatch center, and police departments in New Port Richey and Port Richey.
Volunteers are invited to reach out to Beebe about delivering platters on Sept. 11 by calling his number, 727-858-7346, or the store to purchase a platter at 727-203-3003.
Heros Subs and Salads is open Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
