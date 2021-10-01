NEW PORT RICHEY — A local sandwich shop is getting the community involved in paying it forward for local first responders that put their lives on the line each day.
On 9/11, in honor of the first responders who served on that tragic day 20 years ago, Heros Downtown Subs and Salads in New Port Richey served platters to every fire station in the county thanks to the donations of businesses and customers. Additionally, platters were donated to Pasco County Consolidated Dispatch Center (both day and night shifts), and to Pasco County Sheriff's Office District 1 and District 3.
Several teams of volunteers delivered platters across the county on September 11.
Heros Downtown Subs and Salads Owner John Beebe previously served as a first responder, giving 30-plus years of his life to fire and emergency services. Being able to give back to those who serve felt like an honorable act, Beebe said.
“September 11th has always meant something special for me because I was a firefighter and emergency services worker during that time,” Beebe said. “I decided to make September 11 our day of recognition for our first responders.”
Beebe opened his sandwich shop in February 2020, and one of the positive responses he said he’s seen from customers is the pay-it-forward program he offers. Customers can purchase a meal or platter for first responders, and when first responders visit the shop while on duty, they can check if a coupon is available.
The 9/11 event offered a wider scope for the community to get involved with paying it forward, with 30 local businesses purchasing several platters. West Winds Provision’s Boars Head donated enough meat and cheese for 25 platters, with the Beebe family only needing to contribute bread and condiments.
“This year I wanted to up the game and I said, ‘Let’s see if we can feed every fire station in Pasco County, not just the west side stations like we did last year,’” Beebe said .”We put it out there and told our customers that came in, and low and behold, everybody ran with it. We just had a great outpouring of support.”
Throughout the year, customers and businesses have chosen to pay it forward to local hospitals, hospices, and other organizations to show their appreciation for the work they do for the community.
Looking at how responsive the community has been, Beebe said he feels proud and amazed by generosity of others. Running a small, family business in downtown New Port Richey, Beebe said it means a lot to him to be connected to a supportive network of customers and businesses.
Heros Downtown Subs and Salads offers fresh sandwiches and salads, homemade sides, specialty drinks, cupcakes, and gourmet ice pops. The business is at 5649 Main St., New Port Richey. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
