SPRING HILL — By day, Jack Asbury III is known as your humble emergency medical technician. But some days, you might get a glimpse of him as the “Batman of Spring Hill.”
Asbury originally took on this heroic persona in addition to working as an EMT as a means to help pay the bills when his oldest daughter was born prematurely 10 years ago. Through this experience, Asbury wanted to help other families in similar situations financially so they could continue to spend time together, rather than worrying about picking up an extra shift to cover expenses.
“We were in the hospital for three months when she was born,” Asbury said of his child. “I missed out on a lot of time with my child, even though she was super young. I couldn’t be there emotionally for her mother, either.”
Asbury decided to take his character to a whole new level, and thus, created Masked Miracles Inc., a nonprofit organization, a few months ago. So far, Asbury said he has been able to help a family by donating enough money to cover their switch in insurance and to purchase a year’s worth of medical supplies for their child.
Masked Miracles Inc. is looking for more characters to suit up with Asbury, but requires high-quality costuming. Asbury stated that he is looking to give children the best experience he can. Lowman Law Firm donated some funds to help Asbury purchase his $3,000 custom-made Batman suit from GauntletFX, a “cosplay” (costume play) company on Etsy.
In the past, the Make-A-Wish Foundation reached out to Asbury, who visited a child that loved Iron Man. Asbury said he visited as Batman but had a chest piece Arc Reactor made to give the child, as well blueprints of the Iron Man suit.
“A buddy of mine does 3-D printing, and he 3-D printed an Iron Man suit for himself, so I had him do a video shout out to him as well,” Asbury said. “I like to go above and beyond, and that’s really hard because, unfortunately, these suits are expensive. A lot of people can’t do that.”
A normal visit by Batman is usually an hour out of Asbury’s day off. He said he enjoys suiting up and bringing joy to sick children and their families. The reactions he gets is a reward in itself. Asbury said he’s seen a range of emotions, from children screaming and running up to Batman for a hug to the most outgoing kid turning shy.
While Asbury’s cause primarily focuses on helping children, he said there was one exception where he helped a family who had a terminally ill mother. Asbury paid for the two parents and child to take a trip to Walt Disney World.
As Batman, Asbury said if he can travel he’ll do it, otherwise he has sent care packages out when he couldn’t make a trip. Coney Island Drive-Inn in Brooksville paid for his flight to Colorado so Batman could meet a young boy who protected his sister from being bitten by a dog. The young boy ended up with a scar on his face, and celebrities such as Chris Evans, who played “Captain America,” and Robert Downey Jr., who played “Iron Man” in the Marvel movies, reached out.
The biggest obstacle Asbury said he faces is just spreading awareness about his nonprofit. He said he tries to make a visit to everyone who contacts him. “Batman doesn’t have a jurisdiction, so I don’t want to either,” Asbury said.
“A lot of people tell me that it makes a huge impact to them. To me, it’s just being there to help. I wish I could do more. I wish I had the real funding of Batman, so I could be like, hey I just paid off your house. I’m just dressing up and going to make the kids feel better and that’s what my goal is. Having the families tell me that it’s made a world of difference is telling me I’m doing the right thing.”
To get in touch with Asbury, visit him on Facebook as “The Batman of Spring Hill” or on his website www.maskedmiracles.org.
