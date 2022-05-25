TRINITY – The mere mention of needing a surgery is enough to make anyone feel a little nervous. With the latest advancements in technology, it doesn’t have to mean long recovery times or large incisions.
Dr. Bob Perez is HCA Florida Trinity Hospital’s newest recruit as a hernia surgeon, and his experience using robotic surgery to fix hernias results in less pain and a faster recovery.
The public is invited to hear the latest news in new, minimally invasive techniques regarding hernias by Perez at noon Thursday, June 2, at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54. An RSVP is encouraged as the talk will include a light lunch provided to attendees.
“The way I describe it to patients, a hernia is where there was a hole or there used to be a hole,” Perez said. “It oftentimes happens if you had surgery and, in that process, they made an opening in the abdominal wall. Even though those muscles come together, it’s never quite as strong as it was in the beginning. It’s a common spot.”
Another common area for hernias is in the bellybutton, where once we all had an umbilical cord connected, and for men, down in the groin because the blood flow has to go down to the reproductive organs.
Perez said those holes can get bigger through a combination of exercise or, as he is now learning, genetically how your tissues come together. As the hole gets bigger, it becomes more painful, and the real concern is they can get big enough for pieces of your insides to go through them.
Surgeons are most concerned about your intestines, which if they get stuck becomes a surgical emergency.
“What we’re trying to do is, if patients have hernias or are symptomatic, to reach them and fix them because they get into that emergency situation,” Perez said. “It becomes not about fixing the hernia anymore but trying to save the intestines. It’s a very different operation.”
The progression of surgeries started with an open surgery technique that involves making an incision, sewing the layers back together, and using mesh to support the hernia repair. It works and has a long success rate, the surgeon said, but it comes with a bigger incision, more pain, and more restrictions post-operation for how long to stay away from activities.
Laparoscopic surgery came next, which is a minimally invasive surgery with a smaller incision and faster recovery. The challenge, however, is it’s hard to bring the muscles back together with sutures. Instead of closing the hole, Perez said surgeons would reinforce it with a larger piece of mesh.
Within the last five to 10 years, robotic surgery has risen in popularity, and has stepped in to bridge the gap between open surgery and laparoscopic surgery. Perez has been performing robotic surgeries for the past five years and has seen first-hand the benefits.
Robotic surgery is not only minimally invasive, but the technology allows Perez to use open surgery techniques.
“I can sew, I can be more accurate with my dissection, and I can separate layers of the abdominal wall,” he said. “Now patients get the same repair that I was doing before but through a smaller incision, so they get the faster recovery. Oftentimes, we’re not giving opioids anymore and there’s not much in terms of post-operative restrictions.”
Additionally, what may have taken patients four weeks to recover, they can get back to normal activities after a weekend of recovering.
Perez joined HCA Florida Trinity Hospital from his practice in New Jersey, where he was the director for a robotics program as a hernia specialist. Perez said he was interested to come to Florida where HCA Florida Trinity believes in robotic surgery, not just for general surgery but for specialties across the board.
