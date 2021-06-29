SPRING HILL — It’s no secret that exercise is an important aspect to a long and healthy life. Dr. Maria Scunziano from WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center wants to help people learn how to use their muscles to the best advantage.
Scunziano will host a demonstration during a “Flexercising” seminar that teaches the public about “Core strength: A Critical Element For Better Health” at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill.
“There’s a focus on stretching your muscles, relaxing your muscles, contracting your muscles, flexing your muscles,” Scunziano said. “There’s kind of a sequence of doing with regard flexing. Flex means to bend, and here what I’m trying to emphasize is to really get the muscles stretched so that you can move more efficiently.”
An example Scunziano gave was centered on the activity of walking. Many people enjoy walking for exercise, but they aren’t walking as efficiently as they could without adding that extra stretching of the muscles. She added that it makes all the difference when you take the time to stretch your muscles in an efficient way.
Scunziano’s demonstration will teach how to make exercising efficient and how to get your strength and balance up. Attendees are encouraged to dress in comfortable workout clothes, as they will be participating in this activity as well.
Another key aspect is learning how to move your muscles without causing injury to yourself. Getting older, many people stop moving as much as they used to do, Scunziano said. The average person above 45 years old starts to lose their flexibility and muscle strength. By staying active and using this practice regularly, attendees won’t have to spend a lot of time focusing on their flexibility.
“Flexibility means that you have more movability in every muscle and you can range your joints easier if you know how to stretch and move those muscles efficiently,” Scunziano said.
Scunziano hosts free, monthly educational seminars discussing a range of topics from physical health and emotional health to exercise and nutrition. She is a board-certified physician with a medical degree from New York Medical College and naturopathic medical doctor.
The Wellcome OM Integral Healing and Education Center offers many other services, such as salt room therapy, nutritional IV therapy, wellness coaching, nutritional counseling, movement and meditation, and a variety of events to help you live a holistic and healthy life.
For more information, visit www.wellcomeomcenter.com.
