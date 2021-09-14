SPRING HILL — James Burrows has a store full of Legos.
In a small shopping center on Kass Circle, The Brick University has complete Lego kits, some of them rare, and has loose Lego parts in large bins for sale for those who want to make their own creations.
“We sell a lot of parts,” he said. “People come in, pick out parts and build their own stuff. I’d say a good third of my business is parts.”
If you like to build things with Legos, you’re in luck.
Later this month, another Bricks-n-Blocks show is coming to the Hernando County Fairgrounds, and Burrows says there will be vendors from different parts of the country showing off their creations.
Burrows will be featuring his Jurassic Park rollercoaster, and the rest will be done by other vendors at the event. “We have vendors coming from Buffalo, North Carolina, Orlando, Jacksonville, New Port Richey and some other places,” he said.
The Bricks-n-Blocks Fan Expo will be held on Sept. 18 and 19 at the fair, 6436 Broad St. in Brooksville.
There will be sessions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and admission is $8 plus a fee of $1.40. There will be two sessions each day and each session will be 3½ hours long.
There will be 250 tickets available for each session and all ticket sales will be online at https://bricks-n-blocks.ticketleap.com/bricks-n-blocks-fan-expo-2021/dates.
According to the website https://thebrickuniversity.com/brooksville-event-into, the theme this year will be trains.
“This year we’re going to be doing a large city, and we’re going to have trains running around the city,” Burrows said.
He also is selling some things from his personal collection.
He got into Legos through his wife, who managed an Arby’s store.
“She asked me to build her restaurant out of Legos, and this was when Legoland was opening up, and that was about eight years ago, and that went to the Christmas party, the quarterly meeting and the annual meeting,” Burrows said.
He has done the Florida State Fair and has attended events all over the country.
More information on the Hernando Fairgrounds event is available on the website, and one of the things included with a wristband ticket is a 10% off coupon to The Brick University, 1223 Kass Circle, Spring Hill.
Builders interested in displaying should contact The Brick University at TheBrickU@yahoo.com or 352-502-2050.
