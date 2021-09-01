BROOKSVILLE — Vincent Soto pounded the podium as he declared that it was time to “fight” for freedom against the tyranny of masks and what he called the news media’s misinformation.
“God gave us the right to breathe, and the government and CNN should not be able to take that away from us,” he said. “We need to be like Power Rangers and we need to fight back.”
The fiery rhetoric from the 9-year-old who attends Challenger K-8 in Spring Hill drew the attention of people at a special School Board meeting on masks that ended in a 3-2 vote to institute a mask mandate with a parental opt-out.
Board members Jimmy Lodato and Gus Guadagnino were the dissenting votes. A measure to make the mask mandate apply to staff, visitors, volunteers and contractors passed 5-0.
The new rules are effective Monday, Sept. 6, and will be reviewed at the Oct. 12 School Board meeting.
After the meeting, Lodato expressed frustration with the measure because it will be an administrative nightmare. “Do you know what kind of a jam-up they’re going to have?” he asked. “It’s going to take weeks for the parents to get these forms out.”
Maintaining decorum
School Superintendent John Stratton cautioned the crowd about maintaining decorum.
“I wouldn’t tolerate what happened last week in a classroom, and I won’t tolerate it here,” he said.
He assured the audience inside the chambers and outside the building that they would get a chance to speak for three minutes. The meeting was significantly more orderly than previous meetings, though that decorum deteriorated near the end, but no one was ejected.
Stratton also noted that the school district is struggling with the number of students and staff who are out due to COVID, and there is ongoing shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers and food service staff.
“We’re struggling as an organization,” he said. “We’re struggling to keep teaching your kids.”
According to the school district, 541 students and 173 employees have been infected with COVID-19 in the first three weeks of the school year, with the case counts steadily increasing each week.
Board members listened to a long series of arguments against masks Aug. 31, most of them made by the same parents who have spoken before and repeated from the previous meetings, along with warnings that parents are the ones with the right to control their children’s medical care and upbringing, and not the School Board members. Almost none of the parents wore masks.
Legal limbo
The meeting began with a legal update from School Board attorney Dennis J. Alfonso, who gave a presentation about the current state of the law, which he said is in flux as courts sort out legal challenges.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order in July banning mask mandates. But after a group of parents sued, a judge ruled on Aug. 27 that DeSantis’ order is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.
The DeSantis administration is appealing the ruling and has begun retaliating against school boards that passed their own mandates. This week, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that school board members in Alachua and Broward counties will not be getting paychecks this month. Boards in Orange, Duval, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Indian River, and Leon counties have passed mask mandates.
Alfonso’s advice to the Hernando board was to wait and see what happens with the lawsuits that have been filed regarding masks, and then wait for rulings from the courts and appellate courts, which might come down later in September.
Opposition continues
Several parents and grandparents said that their children and grandchildren were being harmed physically and mentally, possibly for life, by having to wear masks to school. Anita Barnes, of Pasco County, said that there are safe and effective medicines that allegedly prevent COVID, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and vaccines are not needed.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19, and said taking large doses of the drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.
The FDA has also stated it found hydroxychloroquine showed no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery in COVID-19 patients.
Barnes said parents need to work on improving their children’s immune system through better nutrition and exercise. Another parent talked about how people should take vitamin C and zinc to enhance their own immune systems.
The few people who stood up and talked about masks being effective and protective did so amid an undercurrent of negative comments and derisive laughter.
One woman who said she survived COVID said she wore a mask and still got COVID. Fighting back tears, she said her autistic “grandbaby” had developed severe problems because of having to wear a mask.
Ultimately, most of the speakers said, it’s about freedom from medical tyranny and unwarranted government intrusions into the lives and rights of people by elected officials. A few even questioned if the COVID pandemic actually existed and surmised that it might be just a way for doctors and the medical industry to make money.
Some added that since the majority of parents who have come to the meetings are opposed to masks and mask mandates, the majority should rule.
A speaker was set up outside so the overflow crowd could hear the proceedings, and the size of the crowd meant that the first group had to leave and listen outside while the second group spoke to the board.
The next meeting of the Hernando County School Board will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, with a budget meeting at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The parental opt-out form can be found at https://bit.ly/3mPBxPV and on all school pages under "Quick Links" at https://www.hernandoschools.org/.
