This summer, many people are itching to gather in celebration of our country’s 245th birthday, especially after last year’s pandemic kept many indoors or in small groups.
Around Hernando County, several Fourth of July events have been planned for public displays of patriotism and all are welcome to join.
Return To Freedom 4th of July MusicFest @ the Farm
The Florida Americana Folk Association is bringing the music to the people this weekend. Music and activities will begin 4 p.m. on Friday, July 2 and will run until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
Tickets are available at $10 per day or $20 for a weekend pass. The Farm is located at 19234 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Search for the event on EventBrite for tickets.
Rev, White & Brew Fest
Lead Foot City will host its Independence Day celebration a few days early at its compound in Brooksville. Festivities are scheduled for 6-10 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville.
General admission for adults is $10, children under 12 enter free. A VIP pass is available for $50 in advance or $60 at the gate; it includes access to a VIP lounge with private restrooms, climate-controlled dining area, live stream of the burnout pad, finger foods, non-alcoholic drinks and one beer.
To enter the judged car, truck, and bike show, pre-register online for $25 or $30 at the gate. Admission includes one driver and one passenger. The non-judged show costs $15 online or $20 at the gate and only covers the admission of a driver.
To enter the hot dog eating contest, register in advance online for $30.
The evening will include live entertainment by Sherry and the Rockafellas Band and the Premiere Aerosmith Tribute Concert by Jaded. A fireworks display will finish the night.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.leadfootcity.com.
Red, White and Brew
Hernando County Parks and Recreation will once again host its annual Fourth of July event beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Road, Spring Hill.
Admission is free but parking is $5 per vehicle, cash only. No coolers, outside drinks or pets are allowed at the event. Refreshments will be offered through beer, wine, and food trucks. There will be craft vendors, live music, and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Entertainment acts will feature The Emery Brothers Band, The Bearded Brothers Band and Never Stop Believin’ — The Ultimate Journey Tribute Show.
For more information, contact 352-754-4031.
High Point Community Parade
High Point Community Property Owners will host a public parade beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 at 8008 Baltic St., Brooksville. Parade lineup begins at 8:30 a.m. and will feature walkers, floats, golf carts, cars, motorcycles and more. A color guard ceremony will follow the parade at High Point Veterans Memorial, with refreshments and awards.
4th of July Lunch
Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host a lunch Sunday, July 4 at 200 Mt. Fair Ave., Brooksville. The lunch is scheduled for 12-1:30 p.m.
Marine Corps League Fourth of July
Marine Corps League Detachment 708 will host a celebration beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 at 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville. The event will include food, drinks, games, music, and raffles. A fireworks display will start at dusk.
For more information, search for MCL 708 Oorah.
VFW Fourth of July
VFW Post 8713 will host its own celebration at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 at 1681 E. Jefferson St., Brooksville. The event will feature live music from Lisa Kay and the GoldTop Band.
American Family Celebration & Fireworks
Great Life Church will celebrate Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays in the county. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and go on until 9 p.m. Great Life Church is at 14494 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
The event will feature food trucks, music, children’s activities, American-themed activities, and fun for the whole family.
