Hernando County’s Gulf waters are well known for their abundance of fish, but the piscatorial population just got a 20,000-fish boost when that many fingerling spotted sea trout were released at Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park on June 21.
The release was a collaboration between Hernando County, Duke Energy, the Coastal Conservation Association Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A fisheries expert on hand noted it will be the last release in the region for a while, as there are concerns about looming red tide in Pinellas County waters.
A crowd of a few dozen showed up on the Monday morning to help transfer the 3-inch-long fish from several large saltwater tanks on a flatbed trailer to the shallows of a mangrove-lined creek that opens into the Gulf. Among those attending were political leaders, conservationists and several children, who kicked off their shoes and eagerly toted bags of fish to the shallows, where they were handed off to a crew that gently transferred the farm-raised fish to their new home.
Hernando County Commissioner John Allocco was one of those on hand to address the crowd and participate. After releasing the first fingerlings, he talked about the importance of managing fisheries and the environment.
“I’m excited to see Duke, the CCA, and Mariculture (Duke’s Mariculture Center) being good stewards of our waters,” said Allocco, his trouser legs still rolled up and sand caked between his toes after wading out to release a Plexiglass tube full of baby trout.
He added that events like the trout release are important to ensuring fish stocks remain healthy, something that will be aided by the recent inclusion last year of Hernando waters in the state’s sea grass protection zone program.
“Measures like that (sea grass monitoring and protection) go along with this to help improve our ecosystems,” Allocco said.
The June release of the fingerlings was timed to ensure the 20,000 farm-raised sea trout would blend into the natural system, as they were hatched at the same time wild sea trout hatched, said Eric Latimer, manager of the Duke Energy Mariculture Center in Homosassa.
“It was timed with the natural spawn and hatching,” Latimer said. “You don’t want to introduce thousands of fish that are at a different stage of development, because that would upset the natural balance.”
Latimer, who has been raising and stocking fish for some 30 years, said the 3-inch fish released at Pine Island will measure 10 to 12 inches by this time next year. Barring unforeseen factors, like red tide, he estimates about 80 percent of the fish released will survive in the wild.
Latimer said he has some concern about reports of red tide moving slowly north from Pinellas County. To be safe, he said the center will not be releasing any fish until the threat is gone.
“There’s no sense in releasing fish when you don’t know what the red tide is going to do,” he said, adding that he currently has some 100,000 redfish hatchlings in tanks that will have to wait to be released until the coast is clear.
Sea trout are one of the most abundant and popular sport fish along this part of Florida and are carefully managed. Current trout rules in Hernando waters limit anglers to three fish per person per day between 15 and 19 inches. A six-fish recreational vessel limit per day also applies.
