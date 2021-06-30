A former EMT in New York, Octavio Olivieri knows a little bit about saving lives. That's why he's so concerned about huge funding cuts hitting the Enrichment Centers of Hernando County.
“We get a lot of medical information about doctors and medications and nutrition at the center, but we also go there to see friends and do all kinds of activities to keep your spirits up,” he said. “It's all integrated, so it's really serious if it goes away.”
Ann Cabot is a member of Warmup America, a knitting and crocheting group that donates its products to families with newborns, the homeless and others in need. “We have some members who are homebound. The center is their only time out of the house,” she said. “It's a shame it's going to end.”
Marion Dorman is president of the Quilters of the Nature Coast, a group that specializes in making quilted items of different types: “We have 43 members and we've been together 10 years. That's a long time,” she said.
It means a lot to Paul Morana. Four years ago, he followed in his father's footsteps when he volunteered to help the center continue its success.
“About 30 years ago my father, Nicholas Morana, was one of the founders of the center. Now I'm keeping his legacy going,” the chairman of the center's board of directors said.
Recently, those footsteps became harder to take. Four months ago, Bayfront Health discontinued its 10-year-old agreement to help fund the Enrichment Centers Inc., a nonprofit program serving seniors aged 55 and older countywide, including low-income retirees. The support amounted to $160,000 last year, according to Executive Director Dell O. Barnes Sr., who noted funds from the health care provider ran out last March. The support also included the free use of facilities at Bayfront Health’s Brooksville and Spring Hill hospitals, where the center was operating two of its three sites until closure March 31.
Barnes said Bayfront will likely rent their old space out to become nursing schools. The center's programs are consequently limited to the third location, the Mining Association Enrichment Center at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd. bordering on Bud McKethan Park.
In a prepared statement, Bayfront spokeswoman Jennifer Siem declined to comment on why the funding was cut or if the move is permanent: “We value the relationship we have had with the Enrichment Center and their members over the last 10 years and will continue to be here to provide the medical services that Hernando County seniors need, close to home. ... In 2020, our hospitals, like others across the nation, were reminded of the critical role we fulfill in hoping to maintain the health of our community. It is our duty to evaluate the use of our resources with the goal of increasing safe access to medical care now and into the future.”
Siem noted Bayfront will continue to sponsor community events, activities and initiatives that provide opportunities and resources for seniors.
Barnes said Bayfront’s help covered more than 80 percent of the center's overhead; the blow was so devastating that center officials must find a new source of income just to keep the one remaining facility going.
“Financially, they (Bayfront Health) felt it wasn't a good fit for them at this time,” Barnes said. The pastor of the Courts of Praise Deliverance Ministries added the center's 10-member board of directors has reconsidered its plan to close the doors immediately in favor of trying to stay open through the end of 2021.
“We have some funds in reserve that we can use to subsidize our expenses,” Morana said. “We're looking for community sponsors or possibly some grants we might get. With a little help we have a decent shot to stay open for a long time. We received a donation of $1,020 that will help; folks give whatever we can,” Barnes said, noting a lot of the center's revenue come from people of modest means, not companies or governments with deep pockets.
Although the programs are mostly run by volunteers, expenses include salaries for four paid employees and utilities for the building such as electricity and water bills.
It's not much when you consider the work being done. The nonprofit organization focuses on health care, education, fun activities, social fellowship and spiritual fulfillment. Programs include board games, arts and crafts, music, community functions, support groups, deaf services, sewing, quilting, creating jewelry and crocheting.
Want to learn CPR? First aid? “Over the last 10 years, I would venture to say that I have trained and certified over 1,000 students in life-saving techniques,” retired Spring Hill Fire Commissioner Bob Kanner reported. He said students have told him they saved someone's life thanks to the center's training classes.
“We have programs that give seniors a place to go where they can see their friends, have relationships and do things together. We help them meet their physical health needs, but also support groups to address different areas of their lives that are just as important,” Barnes said.
“There's definitely a need for it in this community,” Morana said.
One need that must be met is delivering bundles of fresh produce for hungry seniors. Barnes said he's going to Sumter County on July 3 to expedite another shipment of bundles coming in, adding 541 seniors received them in 2020.
Want more numbers? Barnes said the center has 526 members who pay an annual fee of $15 to join, but when you count their guests and families, 13,000 people participated in their programs this past January through April.
“Now that COVID fears are going down, people are coming out of the woodwork to the center,” Morana noted.
Barnes asked for help from the Brooksville City Council at its June 7 session, prompting Vice Mayor Robert Battista to direct the pastor to submit a formal request. Morana said the board has drafted a letter to be submitted to the city by July 1.
Barnes said a similar request will be presented to the Hernando County Commission sometime this month.
The enthusiasm of the seniors who help run the programs is obvious, like that of Building Superintendent Jim Ward: “Come on down and stroll in the park or play on our disc golf course. ... There is really some great craft club stuff going on every week!”
You can mail a tax-deductible donation to Enrichment Centers Inc. of Hernando County, P.O. Box 10207, Brooksville, FL 34603. For more details, email enrichmentcenters2019@gmail.com, visit http://www.ecihernando.com/ or call 352-544-5900.
