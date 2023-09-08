A Lee County man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2022 burglary at a Spring Hill hardware store.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s office said Leonel Boffil-Medina, 34, broke into the Crowder Bros. ACE Hardware in Spring Hill on Aug. 26, 2022, at 4 a.m., and deputies responded.
Video surveillance captured the offense and revealed the suspect used a black pickup truck to force entry through the gated parking lot and then crash into the side of the building, allowing him to gain unauthorized entry into the store. The suspect proceeded to steal numerous firearms and several thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry from the business prior to fleeing the area.
The Ford F-150 was found abandoned in a wooded area within the Trillium subdivision off County Line Road in Brooksville. Detectives were able to positively identify the vehicle due to damage observed on the vehicle as well as finding contents of the store inside the truck.
Detectives later learned the truck was reported stolen during a burglary that occurred at a residence in Spring Hill, a day before the commercial burglary at the Crowder Bros. ACE Hardware store.
It was determined that Boffil-Medina was in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after his bond had been revoked from an unrelated charge of possession of a concealed weapon out of their jurisdiction.
An arrest warrant for Boffil-Medina was issued. He was later transported back to Hernando County charged with the local crimes. He has remained in custody pending trial.
On Aug. 28, Boffil-Medina was found guilty on charges of armed commercial burglary with possession of a firearm, burglary of a dwelling and grand theft auto.
He was sentenced to 12 years by Circuit Court Judge Stephen Toner.
