BROOKSVILLE — “So, so good” to be out and about, doing things and being around people, one visitor to the Brooksville Bites Nights event downtown June 18 said. Others attending the food, fun and music gathering, held the third Friday of the month, felt much the same.
“We’re loving it,” said Jacob Edwards, who along with Ashley Fagan was waiting for their order from Horhay’s Mac and Cheese truck to come out. “It’s great to be out again and get rid of all the mask crap.”
The couple got their order and began bouncing around to the various vendor booths along South Brooksville Avenue, which was closed to traffic for the event that was put together by Fresh Pik’d Produce Market & Café. Others brought folding chairs, setting up close to the performance stage to hear to the band.
“We come to listen to music, be around a lot of people and just to have something to do,” said Margie Brenneman, a Brooksville resident.
Kay Reed, her sister was there with her. After struggling for so many months due to COVID-19, Brooksville businesses need all the support they can get, she said.
“It’s so, so good to be out again and doing things,” she said. “We try to come out to everything now to support the businesses downtown.”
Bill McQueen and Denise James treated the happening as a tasting event, and they sampled a variety of foods from the various food trucks on hand.
“We always like to try local things, and this is a nice opportunity to get out and mingle,” said James.
Michelle Northrup is the event coordinator, and said plans are to keep the third-Friday gathering going. She said it helps businesses and provides a fun outing for visitors, many of whom are only just now getting back in the swing of going out and being around crowds again. She said Bites Nights is wholesome, good family fun and brings neighbors together in what is almost a “coming out” after more than a year COVID-19 measures that put a stop to such gatherings until recently.
“It’s so nice to have that community feel again,” she said. “It’s been a long time.”
Northrup said she and Pik’d Produce are happy to provide a venue for vendors and others who have had no place to go due to cancellations and postponements, many of which are still in place. Even the Hernando High cheerleading squad has been frustrated that they have not able to perform in the community.
“They said no one was letting them perform, so this lets the kids raise some money,” said Northrup, noting many visitors dropped money in the girls’ collection jar.
Northrup said the next Bites Nights will be July 16. The event always runs from 6-10 p.m. and there’s plenty of parking around downtown. There is no entry fee, though vendors charge for food, drinks, treats, gift and craft items sold at booths.
