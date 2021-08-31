Adventure, nature: Hernando County’s got plenty of both

Is it the Nature Coast or the Adventure Coast? Well, in the case of Hernando County, it’s both.
Hernando certainly has an abundance of nature and for many years has been part of the official region of the state known as the Nature Coast, but it also is a place from which to begin a variety of adventures, or at least that was the thinking of Hernando tourism officials when they adopted the Adventure Coast moniker not long ago.
It was a clever way to distinguish Hernando from its neighbors along the Nature Coast, which begins in Pasco County and extends north to Ochlockonee Bay in Wakulla County.
Both names are apt considering what Hernando County has to offer. After all, kayaking the miles of backwater wild needle rush and mangrove trails on the coast, paddle-boarding over manatees in the Weeki Wachee River or landing a 150-pound tarpon on a fly rod in the Gulf all take place in nature and also qualify as true adventures.
Things on Hernando’s nature/adventure menu:
Saltwater fishing
Boaters fishing the inshore flats and backwaters of Hernando experience some of the best fishing found anywhere in Florida.
Sport anglers primarily target snook and redfish in the shallows, but in late spring and early summer, the schools of tarpon arrive, attracting anglers from all over the world seeking international fly rod records.
These game fish species require some skill to find and hook, but one doesn’t have to be experienced to have success fishing Hernando waters. Trout are abundant and easily caught by beginners on live and artificial bait. Mangrove snapper are plentiful in creeks, canals and around bridges, and often are caught by anglers fishing from shore, as are sheepshead. Non-boaters like the fishing piers at Jenkins Creek and Bayport Park at the mouth of the Weeki Wachee River.
For a really unique Florida cracker angling adventure, visit Mary’s Fish Camp on the spring-fed Mud River for some hook-and-line fishing for mullet. Mullet are vegetarians most often caught with cast nets, but chumming them with oatmeal and baiting them with dough balls on tiny hooks at the end of cane poles is as old Florida as fishing gets.
Offshore fishing off Hernando is for gag and red grouper, kingfish, Spanish mackerel, cobia, hogfish, mangrove snapper, and if you go far enough west, amberjack, or perhaps even tuna or sailfish. The Gulf bottom drops slowly off Hernando’s coast, so traveling 10 miles or more offshore is typical to get to the depths needed.
But there is an exception. Excluding the coldest and hottest months, gag grouper congregate on the limestone bottom just offshore in as little as 10 to 12 feet of water, reducing the time and fuel needed to bag a grouper dinner.
A fishing license is required to fish unless on board a charter boat. The Thunder party boat runs out of Hernando Beach, and there are several captains running inshore and offshore charters.
Scalloping
July through Sept. 24 is scalloping season, and Hernando’s Gulf waters historically have been a great place to scoop up the tasty shellfish. After a couple of bum years, the 2021 season has been stellar.
Scallops are found in 3 to 8 feet of water, with the area northwest of the Weeki Wachee particularly productive. Divers don masks, snorkels and fins and paddle the surface looking for them lying on the bottom. They can be picked up by hand or scooped into a dip net. A fishing license is required and bag limits apply.
Kayaking
When the kayaking craze began some three decades ago, Hernando’s wild coastline, miles of unspoiled creeks and backwaters made the county a natural for adventurous paddlers. But be warned, it’s easy to get lost in the coastal marshes. Hernando officials recognized that and created a marked kayaking trail that wends through tidal creeks and needle rush trails from Linda Pederson Park (which has a kayak launch) to Bayport at the mouth of the Weeki Wachee River.
Many kayak the Mud River, which connects to the Weeki Wachee and generally is less crowded than the river of live mermaids. In fact, the number of kayakers on the Weeki Wachee is carefully controlled these days to reduce the human impact on its ecosystem.
Many kayakers launch their own craft for a fee or rent kayaks at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. From there they can paddle nearly 3 miles down river to Rogers Park, where the rental vendor will ferry them by van back to their cars at the state park.
Canoeing and standup paddle boarding are popular, as well, and most county rental outlets include these kayak alternatives.
Nature hiking/camping
There’s no shortage of protected preserve lands in Hernando County, and for hikers and explorers who want to get up close and personal with the plants, trees and animals, from east to west, north to south, Hernando has a trail.
Tracts of the massive Withlacoochee State Forest butt up in three places to Hernando — at the Citrus County line north, and the Croom and Richloam tracts on the east.
The state forest tracts vary in use, but between them there are hiking, biking, ATV, motorcycle and equestrian trails. There also are areas for camping, fishing and hunting.
The Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management area is nearly 35,000 acres west of U.S. 19 along the Hernando coast and encompasses the Chassahowitzka River. Visitors explore miles of trails through rare sandhill, scrub and hardwood swamp communities that are home to much wildlife. It’s a favorite among birders, and it’s a designated Great Florida Great Birding and Wildlife Trail site. There is primitive and RV camping with hookups, as well as hunting and fishing and paddling the river.
In addition to the large preserves, there are many smaller preserves for hiking and exploring. Among them are the Weeki Wachee River Springs to Gardens trailhead off west Cortez Boulevard, and the Weeki Wachee Preserve, west of U.S. 19 off Osowaw Boulevard, which has a lake and picnic facilities. Bearhead Hammock Trailhead is near the Citrus line in mid-Hernando and is a popular hiking destination. Once there, hopping across the county line to visit Dames Cave is worthwhile. Hiking amidst caves is a rarity in Florida.
On the east side of the county, there is 149-acre Fickett Hammock Preserve, another popular hiking destination near Brooksville. Peck Sink Preserve is a hiking destination on 129 acres nearby. Its central feature is a deep sinkhole connected directly to the underground aquifer. The Florida Trail Snow Memorial Trailhead is off U.S. 41 north of downtown Brooksville, where hikers also like the Chinsegut Wildlife Trail.
East of Brooksville in Ridge Manor is 324-acre Crypress Lake Preserve, which is a popular destination for birdwatchers and hikers along the Withlacoochee River.
Parks
Hernando has a number of parks to enjoy the outdoors where the only wild animal encountered is likely to be a squirrel, or maybe a seagull.
On the west side there’s Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park, which has a white-sand beach on the Gulf and boat launch facilities and concession stand. Just south of it is Bayport Park, which has a launch and a fishing pier. It sits at the mouth of the Weeki Wachee River. South a couple of miles more is Rogers Park on the Weeki Wachee River. It has a white-sand beach, a boat and kayak launch and a swimming area. A couple of more miles south and there is Jenkins Creek Park, which has a fishing pier, boat and kayak launch. Across the street to the east is Linda Pederson Park, which has a small beach on spring-fed Jenkins Creek, trails, picnic areas and shelters, as well as a playground and observation tower.
Heading east there is Veterans Memorial Park in Spring Hill, which has lighted ball fields, walking trails, picnic shelters playgrounds.
The city of Brooksville has Tom Varn Park, which has picnic shelters and ball fields. Small Bub McKethan Park butts up to it. It has a community center, basketball and tennis courts.
East of Brooksville is Lake Townsen Regional Park, which has a lake, hiking, horse and biking trails, a lake and fishing pier, boat launch, ball fields and picnic shelters.
Visit www.floridasadventurecoast.com for everything Hernando has to offer adventure seekers and nature lovers.