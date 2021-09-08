SPRING HILL — A 5K or one-mile walk to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be held at Anderson Snow Park starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks, and it’s an especially poignant event with the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
The Hernando County YMCA is holding the event, which is open to the community and is in partnership with the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, according to Amber Slusser, executive director of YMCA of the Suncoast.
The event is free, and T-shirts will be available for purchase for $15 and can be ordered at the YMCA, the agency said in a press release. The Hernando Y has organized the run each year since 2001, except for a weather-related cancellation, and last year due to COVID-19 precautions.
“We’ve mapped out a 5K course or a one-mile walk within the park,” Slusser said, “depending on what participants want to do at the park.”
There will be a registration table at the park’s large pavilion.
The event always starts with a program to welcome the participants. Usually, the fire chief and sheriff say a few words, and an elected official also is expected.
“It’s just to speak to the community on the impact of the events on 9/11, and talking about our community and how we can continue to come together and stay united, and also support our local community responders,” Slusser said.
The run will begin after that.
“Twenty years ago, we had a group of members who were also volunteers at the ‘Y’ and they really felt compelled to do something that first year after the attacks,” she said. “They came up with the idea of a remembrance walk/run.”
The flag always leads the run.
“The tradition is that someone starts the run carrying a flag, and the flag always stays first,” she said. “So if runners are running and someone starts to pass the person holding the flag, then the flag gets handed off so that the flag leads the way in honor and remembrance of the lives lost. That’s a tradition during the run.”
People can register at the Hernando County branch or by visiting https://apm.activecommunities.com/ymcaofthesuncoast, clicking on the “Activities” tab and then searching by the date.
After the run, there is a continental breakfast, Slusser said.
“We’ll have some activities such as remembrance for those (who died) that we’ll be putting on trees, thank-you notes and letters to our community first-responders and some activities the families can get involved in.”
Sponsors include Accent Carpet and Tile, Aventura Nursery, Bayfront Health, Oak Hill Hospital, Chick-Fil-A, 4 Corners Pharmacy, Day Law Office, McCrae and McCrae Realty Inc., JF Construction Ent. and Murphy's Market.
The last day for internet registration is Sept. 9.
