BROOKSVILLE — Jessey Lewis will turn 100 on Feb. 24, and the Brooksville man said he knows it was God who got him this far in his life.
He was born Feb. 24, 1922, in Plant City. He now lives in a house in a rural part of Hernando County with his wife, Gladys, 87. On a recent visit, there were also two daughters and a son, plus a very friendly dog who wanted to be interviewed, too — or at least get his ears scratched.
Lewis sat in a chair with an Army jacket bearing three stripes, and a garrison cap on his head. Next to him was a small table with some photos, his birth certificate, a letter of thanks from President Harry Truman, a photo of a handsome young man, a photo of the men in one of his military units and a photocopy of a “shellback” certificate, a memento of crossing the equator on a ship so many decades ago.
He and Gladys celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 11.
Jessey Lewis looks good for a man about to turn 100, and his daughters said it was clean living, eating lots of vegetables, hard work and faith in God that gave him his longevity.
He’s seen a lot of changes in the world, he said.
“Some of them were pretty good; some of them, well, that’s the way life is,” Lewis said. “That’s why you need the Lord to live life. I gave my life to the Lord.”
Back when he was young, he said, an acre of land sold for about 50 cents, and you could get a brand-new car for $600.
He left school and went to work at age 14, he said, working in logging and earning a little money. He held various jobs and had a business delivering vegetables.
“I was born in hard times,” he said. “They called it the Depression. In Florida you were lucky to make $2 a day.”
He worked hard at logging and said that he was very fast at the job.
One day, when he was 14, someone loaned him a car so he could deliver vegetables to houses. He got into an accident with the car, though, rear-ending another vehicle, smashing the headlights and damaging the radiator.
Worried about the owner’s reaction, Lewis took the car to a mechanic and had the headlights and radiator replaced. He thought he was home free, but then he said the owner remarked that it was odd.
“‘My radiator used to leak, and now it doesn’t leak any more,’” the owner said, according to Lewis’ daughter Sheryl.
Everyone laughed at that memory.
Lewis joined the Army in 1941, he said, but got a compassionate discharge because of his parents’ illnesses. In truth, he said, he also wasn’t making enough money, just $30 a month, and he could make more as a civilian.
“I didn’t like it,” he said of the Army. “The pay was too low.”
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, though, Lewis was drafted back into the Army. He served in the Philippines and on Okinawa, where he was on the front lines and had to fight to survive in combat situations.
He sent money home to his parents while he was in the Army.
Lewis’ son, James Lewis, 70, has written a short biography of his father and told of an incident in which his father was in a fighting hole that was carved out by a bomb. A cook called him out to get some canned peaches, so Jessey Lewis left the hole and was a few hundred feet away when another bomb fell in the hole.
“God was watching over Jessey that day!” his son wrote.
“Another time, Jessey and his military unit were getting ready to bed down for the night,” his son wrote. “The soldier in charge said they should bed down by the tanks for protection. Jessey and his friend said that they were going to bed down by some big boulders. That night a bomb hit the tanks and killed all of the soldiers by the tanks. Only Jessey and his friend in that military unit survived that terrifying night.”
Lewis joined his brother in Michigan after the war, where he worked construction and made $1.50 an hour.
He also worked at auto plants run by GM, Ford, Kaiser and Chrysler. He said the job at Ford was the worst because workers had to skip breaks to keep up with the assembly line, and if they didn’t keep up they got fired.
He had a 25-year career with Chrysler, retiring at age 62 in 1984 and moving back to Florida. During his time at Chrysler, he also built at least six homes from start to finish, his son wrote.
In 1952, he married Gladys. She said that she had met Lewis and his brother, and the latter asked her out, but she didn’t like his brother.
On that first date with Lewis, Gladys said, her sister came along to chaperone.
Their marriage produced four boys and two girls.
Debbie and Sheryl were at the house, and are setting up an event for their father on Feb. 26 at Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church.
He continues to sell subtropical plants, trees, oranges and tangerines, Debbie said, and sometimes former customers come over to visit and give gifts.
“We always had a good life,” Debbie said. “We used to have vacations down here.”
Lewis said his secret to a good life is God.
“When you know Christ, you feel good all the time,” he said. “About the future, you got the future all covered. You don’t have to worry about everything. … I’m thankful to the Lord for everything coming up good.”
