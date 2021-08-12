BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Commission announced Thursday that it will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in the John Law Ayers County Commission Chambers at the Hernando County Government Center, 20 N. Main St., Brooksville, Room 160.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in Hernando County.
The special meeting will be open to the public.
Residents may watch the meeting live on Spectrum channel 644 or online at http://hernandocountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/. The meeting agenda may be viewed online at www.HernandoCounty.us.
Contact the County Administrator’s Office at (352) 754-4002 for questions regarding the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.