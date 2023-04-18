Hernando Superintendent Stratton a finalist for Brevard County schools post

Hernando Schools Superintendent John Stratton is one of four finalists for the job of superintendent in Brevard County, according to reports.
Hernando County’s chief was picked from 11 semifinalists, according to Florida Today, on April 18.
One Brevard school board member opposed Stratton’s selection, the paper reported, because of controversy stemming from an incident at Fox Chapel Middle School.
In-person interviews will take place April 27-28, and people will get to greet the candidates at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Brevard School District headquarters.
The new superintendent will be selected at the May 2 meeting, and a contract will be approved on May 9.
