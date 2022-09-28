SPRING HILL — Roscoe McNealy and his wife, Leana, were finishing their lunch at the Explorer K-8 cafeteria on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and were glad for the help being provided.
Leana McNealy needs oxygen and while Explorer K-8 wasn’t the county’s special-needs shelter they knew the power would stay on, so here they were.
“We’re afraid the power may go off,” Roscoe McNealy said. “She doesn’t need the urgent care, just oxygen.”
Roscoe McNealy, a Vietnam-era veteran, said he’s lived through several hurricanes in a life spent mostly in Florida. He and his wife have been married since 2009. She’s lived in the state since 2005.
Roscoe McNealy said this was the third time he’s been in a shelter during a hurricane.
He and his wife said they thought the service was pretty good.
“They’re doing a pretty good job,” he said.
“Very nice,” Leana McNealy said.
There’s plenty of space since the Explorer K-8 facility was holding 120 people and the following pets: 19 dogs, 14 cats, one bird and one guinea pig.
Missy Ritter of Hernando County Animal Services showed off the two rooms – one for dogs, one for cats and others — set aside for pets in carriers, and across the hall was the school’s mostly empty gym set aside for people.
Allen Shapiro and his wife, Dee Dee of Spring Hill, were there, and his Chihuahua was across the hall, he said.
“It’s cold as hell in here,” Allen Shapiro said, but his wife wants to stay in the shelter.
In the school’s cafeteria, Mary Fortin of Brooksville said the food was OK but lacked seasoning, “but we’re working on it. The shelter was fine, she added, but some people were a bit noisy at night.
She lives in a mobile home, and obeyed the mandatory evacuation order.
Still, she said, “I think the staff is marvelous.”
She’s not terribly worried about her home since the storm has turned away from the area.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said he was a bit disappointed in the turnout for the shelter, but was told more people might come in later.
