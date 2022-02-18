BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced recently that he’s going to be not first, but 100th, in something.
And he’s pretty proud of that.
After giving a very brief capsule history of constitutional officers in Florida, he noted that he will be the next president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association, the 100th president of the organization.
He’s been sheriff of the county for 11 years and won election to the office in 2012, 2016 and 2020.
At the monthly “Brooksville Matters!” breakfast on Feb. 2, Nienhuis offered the friendly audience of Chamber of Commerce members a view of the Sheriff’s Office and the current challenges it faces in the community.
The city of Brooksville is paying the Sheriff’s Office around $1 million per year to patrol the city, he said. He introduced Lt. David Lewis, the commander of District 1, which covers Brooksville.
The department has two deputies on duty at all times for the city, Nienhuis said.
He can’t do it all alone, the sheriff said. “I got a lot of good people to do all the hard work.”
Lewis said District 1 is 500 square miles of territory, and he covers it with a minimum of six deputies on the day shift, though eight is his preferable number. By contrast, District 2 is just 87 square miles.
In a fast-growing county like Hernando with problems of poverty, homelessness and increasing overdoses, Nienhuis said some might think crime is skyrocketing, but in fact the opposite is true.
“Crime overall is going down tremendously,” he said.
The culprit often is “recency bias,” which means that if something happened recently, it tends to be more pronounced in your memory than things that happened long time ago, or things like terrorist attacks or plane crashes. They tend to seem worse than other things.
For example, the sheriff said, there are thousands of commercial airline flights every day in the U.S. but we only hear about crashes, not successful landings.
A favorite topic of complaint is traffic, and while Nienhuis said his department is receptive and responsive to complaints about speeding or red-light running, most people obey the laws.
“You notice when someone runs a red light,” he said, “but you don’t notice the people who stop for a red light.”
The department uses covert measures to check on complaints of speeding on a street, Nienhuis said.
“In other words, when is it a problem and when is it not a problem? We have to look at the data,” he said. “We have to do things based on empirical data. We try to attack those issues that are legitimate issues.”
One car going past your house every four hours is not a problem, even if it’s speeding.
“I’d rather put that car on State Road 50 and catch that car on its way to your street,” Nienhuis said.
“We definitely are serious about traffic, but it does take a secondary position to calls for service when someone needs us right now,” he said.
In response to a question, the sheriff discussed the proper behavior when being pulled over, especially at night and in a deserted area. Some citizens have acquired retired patrol cars, a woman said, and equipped them with lights and other devices designed to mimic patrol cars or “unmarked” cars.
“If you see someone trying to pull you over and you’re not certain if it’s law enforcement, call 911 to find out who it is,” Nienhuis said. “If you’re in the middle of nowhere, don’t speed up but slow down and put on flashers, particularly if it’s an unmarked car.”
Then drive to an area like a convenience store or a police station, he said.
The call center can find out if you’re being pulled over by the Sheriff’s Office or the Florida Highway Patrol, and if not can dispatch a vehicle to the area.
Nienhuis pitched two opportunities for civilians to learn, one about the Sheriff’s Office’s operations and one on the legal aspects of weapons ownership.
The next Citizens Academy is scheduled for sometime in March, he said, and it’s a way to learn about how the agency works, from SWAT to K-9 to Human Resources as well as the jail.
“The people who’ve gone through it all say it was extremely informative and they learned a lot about the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. See https://www.hernandosheriff.org/CitizensAcademy.aspx to learn more.
The other program is called Situation Awareness Firearms Education, and it teaches basic knowledge and skills related to handling firearms.
Since there are so many citizens with concealed carry permits now, and with all the talk of open carry, Nienhuis said such a course gives citizens more knowledge about the law.
It costs $100, according to the Sheriff’s Office website (https://www.hernandosheriff.org/safe.aspx), and covers use of force as well as firing about 150 rounds, and the use of the firearms simulator to show situations in which firearms might be used.
Nienhuis said he isn’t a big fan of open carry himself.
“To me, it should be illegal to ‘open carry’ your firearm,” he said. “Tactically, it’s not a very smart thing to do. If I’m not in uniform, I don’t want somebody to know I’m armed. I want to have that tactical advantage.”
Photos by VINCENT F. SAFUTO
HT-BROOKSMAT1-0216 – Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis listens to a question from a woman at the “Brooksville Matters!” breakfast on Feb. 2. To Nienhuis’s right is District 1 commander Lt. David Lewis.
HT-BROOKSMAT2a-0216 – Attendees at the “Brooksville Matters!” meeting listen to the sheriff talk about his agency on Feb. 2.
