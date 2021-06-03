BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando Board of County Commissioners debated the merits of targeting internet cafes in the county on May 25 as County Sheriff Al Nienhuis expressed his concerns over gambling. After an open discussion, commissioners decided not to pursue an ordinance to regulate simulated gambling devices and internet cafes.
The discussion was brought forward by Nienhuis, followed by a back-and-forth between commissioners and community members who sought to protect the internet cafes — places that residents feel encompass a sociable atmosphere that creates a strong community bond.
“We’re going to be talking about gambling today, specifically those establishments that fall under the category of, some people call them ‘internet cafes,’” Nienhuis said. “We have been doing a lot of enforcement over the years, and have seen a pretty significant crime in there.”
Nienhuis said the main issue concerns the transaction of large amounts of cash at these establishments, which has led to armed robbery of the cafes. Another issue is drug dealing that Nienhuis said is occurring near or in front of these businesses.
Nienhuis addressed commissioners just days after his vice and narcotics units raided Sweeps, a game room at 3069 Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill, and arrested two employees on gambling charges. A patron was also arrested on drug charges.
Detectives seized more than $19,000 in cash and gambling machines on May 21.
In April, a search warrant was executed at another Spring Hill business. Two employees were arrested on gambling charges and three patrons on drug charges.
The businesses typically feature slot machine-style games and other electronic gambling devices.
Florida Statute 849.01 states, “Whoever by herself or himself ... has, keeps, exercises or maintains a gaming table or room, or gaming implements or apparatus, or place for the purpose of gaming or gambling ... of which she or he may directly or indirectly have charge, control or management, either exclusively or with others, procures, suffers or permits any person to play for money or other valuable thing at any game whatever, whether heretofore prohibited or not, commits a misdemeanor of the second degree.”
Similarly, Florida Statute 849.08 states, “Whoever plays or engages in any ... other game of chance, at any place, by any device whatever, for money or other thing of value, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree.”
Establishments such as Chuck E. Cheese and Dave & Busters are an exception, for these businesses provide prizes that are not cash.
“What typically happens as we go into these establishments, usually in an undercover capacity, is to determine what type of games are being played,” Nienhuis said. “Without exception, when we make a case, we get some sort of prize. I think in all cases, or most, it’s cash or a cash equivalent. Then we go ahead and do an operation where we go in and make some arrests and seize money. What we’ve found is they are not small-dollar amounts. We usually end up seizing thousands of dollars when we go in.”
Nienhuis explained that several Florida counties, such as Marion, Putnam, Hillsborough and Seminole, and the cities of Port Orange and Jacksonville, have taken action to prohibit internet cafes within their own jurisdiction, and the sheriff looked to the county commissioners to consider doing the same.
Chairman John Allocco expressed concerns similar to Nienhuis’ in regard to the overall problem gambling creates, as well as the fact that as businesses close in other counties, they’ll flock to Hernando. But commissioners Steve Champion and Elizabeth Narverud said they want a clearly defined law on gambling, as it tends to fall in a gray area.
“If you look at the definition of gambling,” Narverud said, “there’s many social clubs in our communities that have poker nights, they have bingo, and they’re winning cash prizes. How does that make this different?”
Nienhuis expressed the difficulty to regulate internet cafes with the business model currently in place. Allocco concurred the challenge seems to be great, especially when internet café owners acting unethically have no interest in attending board meetings that could benefit the business as a whole.
