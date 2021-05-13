The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a scam that involves someone calling themselves a lawyer or attorney and requesting money to be accepted by a courier.
Detective Eric Dunn said this latest “grandparent scam” was brought to his attention April 14 after deputies responded to a call made by a victim. According to Dunn, the perpetrator is using spoofed phone numbers and information obtained on their victim, so they know how to make the scam come across as believable.
“They’ll let them know there was a family member who was possibly in a car accident or something like that and they’re going to get arrested, and they’re going to need an attorney,” Dunn said. “They try to create some confusion, like a scare tactic I would say, in making these victims feel like they have to help their family member right away.”
Victims are then instructed to visit a bank to retrieve cash in the amount of $9,000 or $10,000, Dunn explained. He added, the victim will be told to put the cash in an envelope and they will be given a case number. Then they’ll be told a bondsperson will come to collect the money; however, Dunn said, the HCSO has been finding that it is actually a courier who does the deed.
“The (courier) takes it to another location, possibly gives it to another courier, where eventually the suspect or some source I would imagine would collect that money,” Dunn said.
Earlier last month, a Spring Hill resident received a call that his granddaughter was involved in an accident on Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill. The victim was instructed to pay $15,000 in cash if he wanted to prevent his granddaughter from going to jail. When someone arrived to pick up the cash, the victim had second thoughts about it and was able to take repossession of the envelope before they left his property.
While the resident was on the phone with law enforcement, another driver pulled up to the house and was confronted by the victim’s family. Deputies were able to prevent the driver from leaving, who turned out to be from a national rideshare company hired to transport an envelope from Pasco County to Spring Hill. The envelope had $9,000 in cash and it was turned over to the proper authorities. The driver was not believed to be involved in the scam. The Pasco County victim received their money back.
“What the suspects try to do is keep them on the phone,” Dunn said. “They also try to tell the victim when you go to the bank and get this money, tell them it’s for a repair for your house or roof or you’re getting something remodeled, so it doesn’t cause the banks to be alarmed from the cash that’s being withdrawn from the accounts.”
If this happens to you, Dunn said, it would be wise to contact family members to figure out if someone they’re related to was in an accident, taken to a hospital or arrested. Dunn added that if a suspect on the phone mentions the case is under a gag order and you can’t talk about it with anyone, they’re lying. A gag order cannot be issued over the phone.
Dunn said he encourages all residents to visit www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/fraud so that they can educate themselves on known scams. The sheriff’s website also has other resources available to the public.
