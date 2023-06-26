On July 1, House Bill 543, commonly known as “permitless carry,” goes into effect. The bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, authorizes certain qualifying individuals to carry a concealed firearm or weapon in Florida without a concealed weapons license.
• The minimum age to carry a concealed weapon in Florida is 21 years of age. Those carrying a concealed weapon must always carry a valid form of identification.
• Those who have been designated as a “convicted felon” or “delinquent” are not permitted to possess a firearm.
• Firearms are still prohibited in certain places. You may not carry a firearm in areas in which a private business or property owner has prohibited them. You may not carry a firearm in any prohibited area as outlined by Florida statutes, including but not limited to, any police, sheriff or highway patrol station; any detention facility, prison, or jail; a polling place; a school campus; a college/university campus; a bar/drinking establishment; a courthouse; or any government meeting.
• Although a concealed weapons license will not be required in Florida, the firearm or weapon must remain concealed from the ordinary sight of other persons. “Permitless carry” does not mean “open carry.”
Consult F.S.S. 790.06 for a complete list of prohibited places and all other statutory requirements for “permitless carry.”
