Hernando Sheriff’s Office announces new Citizen’s Academy class

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the daily duties of a patrol deputy, tour the detention center or sit in as an observer during a shift at the emergency operations call center, you can attend the next session of the HCSO Citizens Academy.
If you’re considering a career in law enforcement or just looking for a place to volunteer, the academy can help, too.
When you graduate from the nine-week program, you will have an opportunity to apply to become a volunteer in a variety of capacities at the Sheriff's Office.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the new dates for the afternoon and evening sessions will begin on Thursday, Sept. 8, and will be held each subsequent Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. or from 6 to 9 p.m., with the final class on Nov. 3.
Citizens will get an insider’s view of the Sheriff’s Office and the criminal justice system.
Throughout the nine-week course, citizens will observe demonstrations by K-9 handlers, receive a tour of the detention center and learn about Forensics, Uniform Patrol, Traffic Unit, Administration, Investigations, Vice & Narcotics, Communications/911, Aviation & Marine Units, Mounted Patrol, and Legal Issues and Perspectives.
A few lucky attendees will get a chance to go through various interactive scenarios using the Laser Shot simulator, where you must decide in real-time whether a use of force is justified.
The Citizens Academy classes are free and they are offered to adults 18 years of age or older.
Teenagers, ages 16 and 17, who have an interest in law enforcement may attend with an adult.
Interested individuals may click on the link: https://www.hernandosheriff.org/CitizensAcademy.aspx
The deadline to register is by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Once the application has been processed you will be notified of your acceptance into the class. Space is limited, so sign up today.
For more information, call Amber McClanahan at (352) 797-3680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.