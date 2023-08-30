Hernando County Emergency Management in coordination with Hernando County Sheriffs Office has ordered no access to all residential areas west of U.S. 19 due to rapidly rising storm surge.
The area is no longer accessible to emergency vehicles for rescues. If you are stranded and in need of rescue please contact 9-1-1. Law Enforcement officers will be restricting all access to this area effective immediately.
A storm surge warning and hurricane warning remain in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area.
Pasco County officials are also urging residents to stay home and off the roads because of flooding.
"Our 911 center is receiving numerous calls about flooding. Our first responders are rescuing people from flooded homes and from cars trapped in flooded streets. Staying out of harm’s way is the best way to protect yourself and your community."
