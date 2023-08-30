Hernando County’s public schools will be open on Thursday, Aug. 31, the district announced on Wednesday.
As the county begins recovery, some good news is that some people will be allowed to return to western Hernando County, including business owners on Shoal Line Boulevard and homeowners in homes south of Hermosa, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a Facebook posting.
“If you’re in Hernando Beach south, basically, you’re going to be able to go back to your house,” he said. “The deputies will let you through. The minute we can open up more streets, we’ll do it, as long as they’re safe.”
Power will be off for a while longer, and homeowners who do go back are advised to turn off the circuit breakers in their homes and then when power is back on turn the breakers on gradually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.