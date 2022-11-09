Schools will be closed in Hernando County on Thursday, district officials said.
“After consulting with Hernando Emergency management, the development of T.S. Nicole indicates that Hernando will likely experience high winds and strong gusts on Thursday. School buses may not operate when sustained winds exceed 35 mph,” the district said. “For the safety of our students and staff, all schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10.”
There will be normal operations on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
In Pasco County, school district officials made the decision Tuesday to close their schools on Thursday amid concerns over how school buses might handle the high winds of the storm. Schools in that county would be open Wednesday and reopen on Friday.
