BROOKSVILLE — He’s not leaving, even if the County Commission and several other people want him gone.
Hernando School Superintendent John Stratton has withdrawn from consideration for the job of superintendent in Brevard County, it was announced at the School Board meeting on April 25.
He was one of four finalists for the job, but according to media reports in Brevard, concerns were raised across the state about what’s been happening in Hernando County’s school district, and especially the incident at Fox Chapel Middle School involving teacher Ashlee Renczkowski.
The Brevard chapter of Moms for Liberty sent out a newsletter raising questions about his political affiliation and that he said he was the only registered Democrat of the four finalists. The newsletter said he could bring more “chaos” to Brevard County, according to a story in Florida Today.
County Commission
At the Hernando County Commission meeting earlier on April 25, all five members commented on the situation and how it was handled.
Commissioner Elizabeth Narverud said the incident showed a failure of leadership at the school board level, and asked what would have happened if the teacher had made good on her threats.
Commissioner Steve Champion said that politics was the reason the teacher was allowed to return to the classroom before being removed again, and Renczkowski’s “trans” status was brought up multiple times.
“This is the culmination of special privileges for special groups of people,” said Commission Chairman John Allocco, noting that he’s glad his children are homeschooled.
Champion said that because that person is in some kind of protected class, the school board and Stratton are scared to do anything. “If I made that threat I would be in jail,” he said. “Why isn’t the school board doing the right thing by the kids?”
Narverud added, “I don’t understand why our school board isn’t reacting.”
Allocco and Champion said this might be the tipping point that causes parents to abandon the public schools.
The private sector will take over “if you keep this crap up in the schools,” Allocco said.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said it is up to the parents to give their opinion, adding he’d love to know how many parents pulled their kids out of that school. “That’s the only way to get their attention,” he said.
The governor has no power to remove an appointed superintendent, but he can ask the Senate to remove school board members, Campbell said, and other members agree that a different school board would take the action needed.
School Board meeting
At the Hernando County School Board meeting April 25, school employees wearing “Who’s Next?” and “I’m Sticking With My Union” buttons joined the school district’s critics in a standing-room only meeting in which a second room had to be opened for people to wait their turn to comment.
Stratton said before the public comment portion of the meeting, as he has several times before, that the safety of the children is his primary concern, the district is taking it all seriously, conducting a thorough investigation and reviewing its guidelines.
Numerous school employees came to the podium to defend Stratton and the process, also criticizing School Board member Shannon Rodriguez for comments she made.
Lisa Masserio, the head of the Hernando teachers’ union, said a “small but hostile group” is causing “disruption and chaos” in the district, and other speakers told of teachers who are planning on leaving at the end of the school year because of fear and the lack of respect.
But Janice Crisp, who drove over from Brevard County, said she was glad that Stratton had withdrawn his name from consideration.
“We don’t want you there,” she said. “We will not stand by and let liberal ideology ruin our children.”
The argument went back and forth, with Monty Floyd of Moms for Liberty saying this incident was why parents should homeschool their children.
Shaina Schmidt said she had a petition with 1,200 signatures of parents who want Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove School Board members.
Rodriguez has taken heat for long speeches from the dais, but she defended her positions, saying that she honors and values teachers, and wants everyone in the community and on the board to work together for the children.
The meeting ended with Stratton chiding Rodriguez for “twisting (his) words” and saying that he said things he never said.
After the meeting was adjourned, Stratton explained why he withdrew from consideration for the Brevard position.
“I don’t think that they can focus or I can focus in this situation,” Stratton said. “It’s not fair to them and it’s not fair to me. I decided I need to take care of things here. And I love it here.”
The relationship with the County Commission hasn’t been good for a while, he admitted when asked about the calls for his resignation.
Nonetheless, “I love it here,” he repeated.
