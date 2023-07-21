Hernando School District pitches $506 million total budget

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School District wants to spend a total of $506 million in the next fiscal year.
Local governments in the region have been coping with higher costs for labor and materials, and the two new School Board members, Mark Johnson and Shannon Rodriguez, have been scrutinizing and questioning spending at meetings, as they promised during their election campaigns.
Higher property values mean that even with a millage request above the rolled-back rate school taxes will go down for most homeowners.
In the materials released on Thursday, July 20, the district is proposing the following spending plan:
- The 2023-2024 Tentative Budget for all funds (including other financing sources and transfers) is $505,947,817, an increase of $27,265,398 more than the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 original budget.
- General Operating Funds: General Fund revenues increased $17.19 million, which is the combined result of increases in FEFP funding, Ad Valorem Tax revenue and revenue earned from the 1 mil tax.
- The General Fund budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 is $281.23 million. Of that, $217.6 million or 77% is appropriated directly to schools. District departments that indirectly affect students comprise $12.76 million or 5% of the General Fund budget. The remaining $50.83 million or 18% is for fund balance and transfers out.
- Debt Service Funds: The Debt Service funds budget is $19.25 million. Capital Project Funds: The Capital Project funds budget is $127.71 million.
- Special Revenue Funds: The combined Special Revenue funds budget including Food Service and the CARES grants is $77.76 million.
The budget request will be presented at the School Board’s July 25 meeting at 5:01 p.m., prior to the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Millage changes
The proposed local required effort millage for 2023-24 is 3.0920, 27.57% higher than the rolled-back rate. The estimated tax roll is about $17.94 billion, a 15.9% increase, or $2.46 billion, from last fiscal year.
The combined millage is computed this way:
Local required effort: 3.0920, a decrease from the 2022-23 final millage rate of 3.2770
Discretionary: 0.7480, the same as last year
Capital Outlay: 1.5000, the same as last year
Additional Voted Milage: 1.0000, the same as last year
This means a total millage rate of 6.3400, 0.1850 lower than last year. The millage would bring in $102.9 million, $12.2 million more than last year.
The good news for Hernando homeowners is that growing property values mean that school tax rates will be cut.
Homeowners with an assessed value of $75,000 and a $25,000 homestead exemption would pay a total of $317 in school taxes, $9.25 less than last year.
Homeowners with an assessed value of $100,000 and a $25,000 homestead exemption would pay a total of $475.50 in school taxes, $13.88 less than last year.
Homeowners with an assessed value of $150,000 and a $25,000 homestead exemption would pay a total of $792.50 in school taxes, $23.13 less than last year.
Homeowners with an assessed value of $200,000 and a $25,000 homestead exemption would pay a total of $1,109.50 in school taxes, $32.38 less than last year.
To see the complete proposed budget, go to https://hernandoschools.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and click on the Agenda Packet for the first public budget hearing.
