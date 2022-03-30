The Hernando County School District will get more than $1.17 million and the Pasco-Hernando State College will get nearly $957,000 in grant money from the state to expand registered apprenticeship and preapprenticeship programs, the governor’s office announced on Wednesday, March 30, in a press release.
Nine other colleges also received Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship and Preapprenticeship (ERAP) grants, for a total of $10.5 million, which offer funds to state colleges and technical colleges to start or expand registered apprenticeship and/or preapprenticeship programs.
“We are proud to invest in programs that make a difference for students and their employers,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “This $10.5 million will provide opportunities for an additional 4,200 students in the next year and will encourage more businesses to start their own apprenticeship programs to meet industry demands.”
Existing programs that will benefit from the ERAP grant have showcased their existing programs and recommended expansion options by starting with new high demand and middle to high wage apprenticeship or preapprenticeship programs.
Proposed occupations include electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, Electrical Vehicle (EV), and diesel mechanics, low voltage telecommunications, construction and design, radiology and magnetic resonance imaging, teaching and culinary.
The following post-secondary organizations are being awarded ERAP grant funds:
- Hillsborough Community College -- $1,575,000
- Seminole State College -- $1,506,879
- Tallahassee Community College- $1,500,000
- Palm-Beach State College -- $1,223,600
- Hernando County School District -- $1,173,900
- Palm Beach County School District -- $1,057,434
- Pasco-Hernando State College -- $956,346
- The University of Florida, College of Education -- $603,461
- Santa Fe College -- $568,860
- Pinellas Technical College -- $276,220
- Miami-Dade College -- $48,545
