BROOKSVILLE — The challenge of staffing a school district goes beyond having the right teacher in the right classroom.
Summer vacation has just started, and School Superintendent John Stratton said his biggest concern is that he needs to fill 140 instructional and 150 non-instructional openings.
“I am worried about the first week in August,” he said. “I am worried because I don’t have enough bus drivers.”
At the June 28 School Board meeting, he asked the audience to talk to others who have the needed skills and the desire to work.
Not only that, the district lacks substitutes.
Teachers start at $47,500 per year, and with the new laws in place, the minimum wage for other personnel is $15 per hour.
“We need employees if we are going to operate at the level of service we need,” he said, noting that he might have to fill instructional positions with foreign teachers on J-1 visas.
The problem isn’t confined to the school district, Stratton said. Other county school districts and businesses are having a hard time finding and keeping workers.
To see the open positions and find out how to apply, go to https://www.hernandoschools.org/departments/hr/jobs.
Academy grads recognized
Local governments have found that holding “citizens academies” is a good way to get out the message they want, and the school district’s first group of such graduates received certificates at the meeting.
The academy focused on five areas: academics, student services, facilities and finance, college and career education, and transportation.
April Johnson-Spence, John Mitten, Jody Kenyon, Jeff Rogers, Christa Tanner, Amy Baldwin, Katye Vasquez, Nicole Andrews and Jordan Ivy received plaques. Blake Bell, Mike Fulford and Jerry Campbell also went through the academy, but were not at the meeting.
“Our intent is to open our doors and invite people in to understand our world of work,” Stratton said after thanking the graduates. “We find that people have their own opinions of what school was when they went through it, but to actually come in and see every facet, and we weren’t able to cover every facet, but we covered major topics there.”
The participants had great questions, he added, and now had the answers and could serve as ambassadors for the system.
Johnson-Spence, a parent of children in the district or graduates of it, said she enjoyed the academy.
“I was able to dig in deeper to the school system, and really combat some of the rumors that you hear in the community,” said Johnson-Spence, who is a candidate for County Commission, District 2.
It’s a political season, she said, so there are stories going around about inappropriate spending, that students aren’t being taken care of and “ramping up the rhetoric to get votes.”
Every department head and some teachers spoke to the academy, she added, and answered any question they asked.
She doesn’t totally agree with the plan to supply laptops to every student, but said she recognized that the children need the technology for school.
“We criticize the current school district, and the staff and the administration and the teachers, but we forget what it was like when we were in school,” Johnson-Spence said.
There are plans in the works to have another citizens academy.
