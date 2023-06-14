BROOKSVILLE — The map of Hernando County that the School Board saw is of full of dots.
Davis Demographics showed the slide at the May 30 school district workshop and every single dot is a new residential development that’s planned for the next 10 years.
Yellow dots are single-family developments (9,832 homes), green dots are “multi-family attached” (925) and purple dots are apartments (1,239).
There are a lot of yellow dots on the map, especially along the U.S. 19 corridor, along the Hernando County side of County Line Road and moving toward the east on State Road 50 past Hill ’n Dale and toward Ridge Manor.
Purple and green dots are scattered.
It all adds up to 12,000 “dwelling units” and 7,800 students.
Growing now
Along County Line Road west of Linden Drive, Lennar is building Verano, a community of single-family homes starting at $298,000. Further west, another development is being set up. Along Anderson Snow Road there’s a development going in and toward County Line Road you can see more land being cleared.
East of the Suncoast on County Line Road, there’s a large apartment complex and more land being cleared for homes.
Hernando County recently exceeded the 200,000 level for population, and there’s talk of more industrial coming in around the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport. Those businesses need workers, those workers need homes and if those workers have children — unless they’re homeschooled or go to private or charter schools — they need a place to go to school.
Developments cannot be approved at the County Commission without a school concurrency clearance from the School Board. Davis Demographics starts with 24,185 students in 2022; predicts 27,234 in 2027; and 32,024 in 2032.
Right now, three elementary schools – Brooksville (100%), Eastside (100%) and Moton (107%) — are at the level of service, and all the schools together have 1,804 slots available for concurrency. All totaled, the elementaries are at 83% level of service.
At the K-8 level, Challenger is at 92% level of service, Explorer is at 98% and Winding Waters is at 105%, with only 82 slots available for concurrency.
The middle schools are at 84% level of service, with Powell Middle at 98% and Parrott Middle at 99%, respectively.
The high schools are in real trouble, however. Central, Nature Coast and Hernando are at 100% level of service, with Springstead at 99% and Weeki Wachee at 98%.
Jim Lipsey, manager of planning, design and construction for the school district, said that while the elementary schools can shift their growth with redistricting, that’s just not possible with the high schools.
“At the high school level, adding capacity really is the only viable solution,” he said.
The predicted numbers show several schools over capacity in the next few years.
In the short term, the district can shift attendance boundaries, though as seen recently, that can be a brutal process that is guaranteed to anger parents.
Even so, a complete redistricting is planned in the next few years.
Or the district can lease and remodel commercial space, which would take 18 to 24 months.
Long-term options include building new schools on land the district owns or acquiring additional land, or building additions to classrooms.
Right now, the district has 30 usable acres around Lake Lindsey and 40 usable acres near Ridge Manor, and there are vacant properties around the county that can be used for schools.
A new high school for 2,500 students could end up costing up to $186.3 million and take 36 to 42 months to build, while an addition for 500 could cost up to $12.7 million and take 24 to 30 months.
As for where, the choices are to buy vacant land in areas where a lot of growth is expected, or build on existing property or schools.
With additions to present schools, the district already owns the land, Lipsey said, and there’s less need for site work and infrastructure, and the operational costs are less.
While it’s difficult to predict where and when new homes will appear, the district can plan for additions at Weeki Wachee, a new classroom building at Hernando High School and the district owns acres next to Central High School.
Board members Susan Duval and Shannon Rodriguez said they favored classroom additions, and the latter said she also liked charter schools.
Board member Mark Johnson said possibly they could move ninth-graders into the middle schools, but Rodriguez said they might get a lot of pushback from parents and she didn’t like that idea.
“I personally think ninth-graders are too mature,” she said, but Johnson said it might be something to look into while the board looks into additional schools.
Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino said they should leaving nothing off the table.
Other possibilities discussed included having a high school campus at Pasco-Hernando State College for dual-enrolled students and providing bus passes for public transportation, but it would involve coordinating schedules with the college.
How to pay?
All the options cost money, and the district currently lacks the funds to build a new school. Options would include using impact fees or raising the millage, or borrowing money secured with millage.
A second presentation by the district on impact fees shows that while the current impact fee is $3,176 for a single-family detached home, the increase proposed by the county commission takes it to $3,298; by statute, the fee could go as high as $4,764, and that possible step is one that is recommended, along with other changes.
As for more taxes, that would involve interacting with a still-hostile county commission when time is of the essence because once they vote on impact fees, they’re locked in for four years, Stratton said.
Board member Linda Prescott suggested attaching Lipsey’s presentation on impact fees to a memo to the commission to bring the problem to their attention.
Rodriguez said the ongoing fight between the school board and the county commission means the bodies have to learn how to get along.
They’ve been in conflict for two years, Guadagnino said, and Rodriguez said the School Board needs to communicate to fix the problem.
The County Commission has been very slow to the point of zero impact fees, Duval noted, and said this is a long-term problem for this county and this school district. It’s not about getting along, she added, it’s about doing what is right for our kids. And they are not stepping up to make that happen, she said.
“I think we’re going to have a battle on our hands,” Guadagnino said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.