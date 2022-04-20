BROOKSVILLE — Some lucky kids are going to experience the smell of a new vehicle next school year.
The Hernando County School Board learned at its meeting on April 12 that 50 new 77-passenger school buses are on the way, at a lease-to-buy cost of $6 million.
Ralph Leath, director of transportation, said at last report the district had 87 buses for 98 routes, and just to maintain those buses required a lot of time and effort.
The new buses will go a long way toward alleviating the driver shortage, delays because of bus mechanical failures and more. In addition, they get better gas mileage than the older buses in service.
School Board member Jimmy Lodato said he’d like to see the district buy more buses.
Leath said the district ordered seven buses in January, and they should arrive in August. They hope to get the ones recently bought by November or December.
“We’re moving quickly to get it done and get our fleet back in shape,” Leath said.
Member Linda Prescott asked about the installation of Wi-Fi, and Leath said the installation was held back for 50 buses, so when the new buses arrive they will get Wi-Fi installed.
Lodato had pulled the item from the school board’s consent agenda, and the board voted 5-0 on the measure.
Guardians presented
Four new school safety guardians were introduced and received certificates. The four, Angel Pagan, Brett Scroggans, Gilbert Mendoza and Lee Burgess, will be working in the high schools. The Sheriff’s Office trained them, and Sheriff Al Nienhuis was on hand to congratulate them after receiving 144 hours of training.
“I’m confident these guardians are going to do a great job,” Nienhuis said.
In other action
• The board voted 5-0 to approve the sales tax renewal vote for Nov. 8.
• The Hernando County Education Foundation reported some computer donations to the county’s schools, including five desktop machines from the Hernando Computer Club and 64 refurbished computers.
• Attorney Brian Brijbak donated money to open Rachel’s Rooms at Deltona Elementary School and West Hernando Middle School for autistic children who need a safe atmosphere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.