Hernando eSchool will remain next year
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando School Board on April 13 approved the recommendation of School Superintendent John Stratton to end the Digital Home Learning option June 18, the last day of school for students.
The Digital Home Learning option was implemented for students who were concerned about attending in-person learning during the pandemic but wanted to remain enrolled in their school.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Emergency Order, signed in spring 2020, provided funding for school district’s to offer families a virtual or hybrid learning option. On April 26, the emergency order and funding for digital learning will expire.
When making his recommendation to the School Board, Stratton expressed his primary concern was, “Digital Home Learning is not as effective or efficient as in-person learning,” according to a news release.
Later he underscored, “We believe offering in-person learning or Hernando eSchool options is what best serves our students when it comes to providing the absolute best education we can.”
Parents who wish to have their child remain in a virtual learning setting for the 2021-2022 school year may enroll their student in Hernando eSchool, the district’s virtual school. Enrollment for Hernando eSchool runs from May 10 - July 19. Parents must register with eSchool if they wish to use it as their school of choice.
Parents can learn more at https://ehernando.weebly.com.
