BROOKSVILLE — The installation of WiFi routers on Hernando County school buses is now underway, the school district said in a press release. The project includes placing routers on 142 buses and the work will be completed in two phases. This first phase will place devices on 85 buses and should be completed soon.
The second phase will include the installation on the remaining buses (including any newly-purchased buses), expected to be completed before the end of the school year.
The intent of the project is to help disadvantaged students, who will be able to use the mobile WiFi for classwork during their bus commute to and from school. It will provide the same limited internet access that is currently available in schools, with the same security measures for sites and channels approved by the Hernando School District.
Work is being done by Premier Wireless, the project will cost just under $200,000 and is funded through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grant funds.
"Although we never hope to experience school closure again, during that period, it became clear that quite a few of our students didn't have the same access to digital learning options from home," said Joe Amato, director of Technology Information Services for the district. "Hopefully, WiFi on buses will help, and make student travel time a little more productive."
Once installation is complete, the routers will not only provide access to students during their daily commute, but can also be used during community emergencies, providing mobile resources at community locations during hurricanes and other states of emergency.
"The addition of internet to our buses is certainly a game changer for many of our students without internet at home, but these mobile hotspots will also be a tremendous resource for the community in the event of a significant weather event such as a hurricane," Superintendent John Stratton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.