BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School Board will be asking for a $340,728,827 budget in fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of $16,185,520 over fiscal year 2020-21.
The first meeting on the budget and its associated taxes was held on July 27.
To generate the required local effort, a millage rate of 3.5290 is required. Added to that is the Discretionary (0.7480), Capital Outlay (1.5000) and Additional Voted Operating Millage (1.000), which produces a proposed tentative millage rate of 6.7770.
That’s an increase of 0.8640 from the 2020-2021 final millage rate of 5.930.
The total millage rate is more than the rolled back millage rate by 20.32%.
According to a presentation to the board, homeowners in Hernando County would see a school tax rate increase of $43.20 to $338.85 for a home valued at $75,000 with a $25,000 homestead exemption. A home assessed at $200,000 with a $25,000 homestead exemption would pay $1,185.98, an increase of $151.20.
The estimated tax roll for 2021-22 is $12.325 billion, an increase of more than $851 million, or 7.42%, from the 2020-21 tax roll.
After the board hears citizen input on the budget and millage rate and votes on both, the rates will be certified by the Hernando County Property Appraiser and the Tax Collector so the county can prepare property tax notices.
The next public meeting will be held at 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 7, where the school board will approve by resolution the final millage rates. The meeting will be held at the School District’s headquarters, District Office-Board Room, 919 N. Broad St., Brooksville.
