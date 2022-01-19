BROOKSVILLE — The next step in the construction of the Citizen Success Academy was accomplished on Tuesday, Jan. 11, as the School Board unanimously approved spending $78,500 for construction manager services.
The cost of the building is estimated to be $7.85 million.
Skanska USA Building Inc. received the construction manager services contract, and
Brian Ragan, director of facilities and construction, said it’s important to note that the cost of the infrastructure is $6 million and he promised to look at issues regarding energy efficiency. While some parts of the building might run off solar panels, he said, it would be very hard to run welding machines that way.
Board member Linda Prescott said that the reality is that the cost of electricity is going to be higher.
Board member Jimmy Lodato said it’s important to move forward rapidly on the school, and he hopes to see a groundbreaking in February, construction to start in April and the first students in August 2023.
The item had been pulled from the consent agenda, and Lodato said he was keen to see it done.
“I would like this approved so legislators know we’re moving forward,” he said. “It shows we are in this to get this done.”
He said the board is seeking $2.5 million from the Legislature for the building as costs keep rising. A bill in the state House, HB 4989, had its first reading Jan. 11.
The bill seeks an appropriation of $12.5 million to the Department of Education for the school.
Board member Gus Guadanigno asked Lodato if he’d be willing to “front” the $2.5 million, and Lodato jokingly replied that he had no problem with that but — being a Sicilian — the interest rate would be 28%. That brought a laugh, and Lodato said it would be better to wait for the Legislature.
Later, when Lodato made the motion to approve, Guadanigno responded, “Yes, Mr. 28%.” Lodato replied, “It just went to 29.”
Members said they supported the school.
“We are building for a future that most of us will not see,” board member Susan Duval said.
In other action
• The School Board welcomed student representative Brooke Culp, from Nature Coast Technical High School, to the dais. Hernando County is one of only five school districts in Florida with a student representative. Culp says she is working on getting input and information from school delegates.
• The board approved the district’s portion of a developer agreement for the Lake Hideaway development. The developer has approvals to build up to 211 homes, and the district says it has the capacity for the students that would generate, but the builder could eventually build up to 3,700 homes, and they could go up to 10,000 homes, noted Lodato. The builder had set aside 30 acres for a school, but now it’s just six acres, board member Linda Prescott said. The builder could promise to build a charter school, but even without the school, the county and School Board must determine whether adequate school capacity will be available to accommodate the development.
The item was pulled from the consent agenda, and the vote was 4-1, with Susan Duval dissenting.
• Approved 5-0 the purchase of reading intervention materials for an estimate $288,901.27.
• Approved 5-0 an agreement to put Wi-Fi on school buses for an estimate $112,776. In addition to use on field trips and rides to and from school, the Wi-Fi would be used if there’s another COVID lockdown. Ralph Leath, director of transportation, added that he needs more bus drivers and mechanics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.