Hernando School Board OKs budget with raise for substitutes

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County substitute teachers will be getting a pay raise, but it won’t be retroactive to the start of the school year.
Joe Pecora, who has spoken up at the past several school board meetings, thanked the board for their efforts during public comment and said he hoped it would be retroactive, but board chairman Gus Guadagnino confirmed that the increase will not be retroactive but will show up in the next paychecks.
The property tax roll in the county is up by $3.15 billion from last year, and the total millage rate of 6.5250 is more than rollback rate of 4.7521 by 37.31%.
Finance director Joyce McIntyre said a home valued at $200,000 with a homestead exemption will see school taxes drop $44.10 for 2022-23.
The 2022-2023 proposed final budget for all funds (including other financing sources and transfers) is $474.91 million, an increase of $94.41 million more than the final Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget.
The ending fund balance is $43.44 million.
Pay schedules
In the board’s workshop, Human Resources Director Ray Pinder offered three scenarios for pay increases for substitutes.
“Whatever we decide will be a major improvement,” board member Susan Duval said of the new pay schedules.
Members leaned toward Pinder’s second scenario, which would cost the district $3.191 million, nearly $881,000 more than the current cost.
Under that plan, day-to-day subs with high school diplomas would be paid $13 an hour; those with associate’s degrees would get $13.50 an hour; those holding bachelor’s degrees would get $15 an hour; those with master’s degrees would get $15.50 an hour; specialists would get $16 an hour; and paraprofessionals would get $13 an hour.
Long-term subs with associate’s degrees would get $15 an hour; bachelor’s holders would get $17 an hour; those with master’s degrees would get $17.50 an hour; specialists would get $18 an hour; and certified retired teachers would get $30 an hour.
The county’s substitute teacher supplier is Kelly Educational Staffing. Duval asked about looking at companies other than Kelly for services, and Pinder said there are other companies out there but they’re not that much different, adding most counties are moving toward Kelly.
“A lot of counties contact me and ask what we’re doing,” he said. “Our fill rates before Kelly were in the 60s on a regular day and 93 to 94% before the pandemic. It’s back to 80% now.”
There are 70 to 80 people in the onboarding process now, he added, and 340 in the pipeline. There are 103 teacher openings and most paraprofessional positions are filled.
Duval said while they probably should continue with Kelly for quality of service, they should try to get the cost down in future contracts. Pinder said the contract with Kelly is year-to-year, so that could happen.
In the meeting, the board voted 5-0 to approve the second scenario.
The board approved 5-0 the millage rate and district budget, but a few members of the public said they thought the board was taxing and spending too much.
One member of the public said if she had known what the millage rate was going to be, she would not have had a house built, and now she cannot afford to retire.
Another person called the budget “crazy,” and asked for the business qualifications of the board members, then left the chambers before the board could respond.
Board member Jimmy Lodato said the board doesn’t just approve everything it sees, “and sometimes we don’t approve certain projects.”
Brian Ragan said that the recommendation for a contract to repair the roof of the school district’s main office was to reject it because the bids came in much higher than anticipated. The engineer had estimated a cost of $400,000 to $500,000.
“The lowest responsive bid was $800,000, and they went up from there,” he said.
The engineer was going to try to get other bidders.
The board voted 5-0 to reject all bids and solicit new ones.
Prices might have peaked, Ragan said, but will never go back to what they were before.
Doing the data
The board recognized the work of the data entry employees, whose work needs to be correct and accurate so that the data the district must send to the state is right, and then the district will get its money from the state. Donna Riley, coordinator of student data and reporting, came forward to read the names of the people who received certificates. Some were not present.
They have a huge job, Riley said, interacting with a lot of personnel. “I cannot say enough, how proud I am, of the great job that they do,” she said.
They were Patty Wagner, Chocachatti Elementary School; Jenna Steinley, from Eastside Elementary; Megan Dunn, Moton Elementary; Heidi Carten, Hernando High School; Jenn Waddell, from Nature Coast; JoAnn Bromfield, Pine Grove Elementary; Karen Gaeta, Spring Hill Elementary; Erica Jones Aguadelo, Westside Elementary; Sarah Johnston, Weeki Wachee High School; Nicole Gagliano, Winding Waters K-8; and Sarah Murillo, Winding Waters K-8.
Those who didn’t attend were Kimberley Paddanu from Brooksville Elementary; Rosa Sosa, Challenger K-8; Sandy Langley, Central High School; Deanna Earls, Deltona Elementary; Charlene Black, Parrot Middle School; Joe Pecora and Emily Cannon, Explorer K-8; Robin Torres, Endeavor Academy; Gabrielle Cashman and Robin Fasting, E-School; Nicole Gantz, Fox Chapel Middle School; Bonnie Speciale, Floyd Elementary; Patty Daller, Powell Middle, Lisa Shores, Suncoast Elementary; Walkeria Montero from Springstead High; and Bernice Irizarry from West Hernando Middle School.
Watch the abbreviations
During the discussion on the pay scale for substitutes, Guadagnino noticed an unfortunate acronym that in today’s superheated political climate might cause suspicions to be raised.
One of the pay scales was for “Certified Retired Teachers,” with the letters CRT next to the pay rate.
“We should probably avoid those letters,” he said.
