BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School Board on July 27 approved a proposed tentative budget and millage rate on a 4-0 vote.
The certification of school taxable value was sent to the Hernando County Property Appraiser on a 4-0 vote.
This was the first of two budget hearings. The final one will be at 5:01 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the school district’s headquarters.
The proposed tentative budget for all funds is $340.7 million, an increase of about $16.2 million from the 2020-21 budget.
According to the overview, General Funds revenues were up $14.2 million, as a result of increases in Florida Education Finance Program funding, property tax revenues and the new taxpayer-voted 1 mill.
The General Fund budget is $228.2 million, according to the agenda item sheet. Of that, $185.79 million or 81% is appropriated directly to schools. District departments that indirectly affect students comprise $8.16 million or 4%. The remaining $34.25 million or 15% is for fund balance.
The debt service funds budget is $15.98 million, the capital project funds budget is $63.5 million and the combined special revenue funds budget is $33.05 million.
According to Joyce McIntyre, director of finance and purchasing, the 2021-22 proposed tentative millage rate is 6.777, above the rolled-back rate by 20.32%.
The proposed millage rate consists of the required local effort of 3.5290, the discretionary local effort of 0.7480, the capital outlay of 1.5000 and the additional voted millage of 1.000.
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The estimate tax roll is up $851 million, and the tax increase will raise $15 million more than last year. For a house valued at $150,000 with a homestead exemption, school taxes will rise by $108.
Chairwoman Linda Prescott said that every county is having to increase taxes because of growth and the need to recruit and retain teachers, but member Jimmy Lodato said that the board needs to be careful and watch its spending, especially of the 1 mill additional tax.
There will be an oversight group monitoring how the money from that additional tax is spent, but revenue from that newly approved levy is an estimate, and the real numbers won’t show up in the district’s coffers until March 31, 2022.
The school board faces some financial issues because some federal funds will disappear next year, and costs that were lower during the pandemic year because of less need for substitute teachers will begin to climb.
Lodato commended the district’s budget officials for their work. “You are listening,” he said, recalling when he was a volunteer and on the other side of the dais. “I really appreciate what you have done through the year. We’ve gone through some tough times and I have to give it to you. What we have done this year has been incredible.”
The effort behind the 1 mill tax has been “a huge support,” Lodato said. The past half-cent took the district out of “a tremendous deficit,” he said.
It’s been a long haul, he said, but it’s “for our educators and for our kids and for our parents.”
Gus Guadagnino echoed those sentiments. He has had to attend meetings over the phone and said he appreciated everyone’s patience. Kay Hatch said she appreciated the staff’s efforts.
Prescott said she and Hatch had attended a three-day training seminar on budgeting, and it’s a very complex and categorical process. Certain money has to be spent on certain things, and every board member knows the effect of that spending on everyone involved in education.
Prescott noted that the district still is trying to find bus drivers. “I know we have some open positions,” she said, in case anyone knew someone who was looking for a job.
