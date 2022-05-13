Hernando’s Public Works to host Touch-A-Truck event

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Government's Department of Public Works is hosting a free Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring the whole family out for a day of fun and learn more about the trucks and equipment that the Department of Public Works, Fleet Management and Utilities Department use on a daily basis.
Hear from the staff over at Hernando County Stormwater Management, DPW, Aquatics and Waterways, the adopt-a-road program, and so much more.
The location is at the Department of Public Works, 1525 E. Jefferson St., Brooksville.
This event is in honor of National Public Works Week, May 15 through May 21, which was proclaimed at the Tuesday, May 10, meeting of the Hernando County Commission.
