SPRING HILL — Joe Holland is a straight-talking New Yorker who doesn’t mince words.
“I lost my son,” he said. “He was murdered by Islamic terrorists on 9/11.”
Joseph Holland III was on the 92nd floor in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, and he died when the tower collapsed. He was a 32-year-old commodities trader who was attending a meeting that day.
After the planes hit, Holland said his son was still alive.
Holland III’s son, Nicholas, played a baseball game three days later in his father’s honor, and they were still holding out hope that Joe Holland III might be alive.
He wasn’t. DNA was used to identify his remains.
He left behind a daughter, Kristin, who was 16 then and now is a probation officer with the city of New York, and that 14-year-old son, who now is a firefighter with the Fire Department of New York. Holland III’s wife had had a baby on Sept. 1, 2001. That boy, Joseph Francis Holland IV, is now 22 and going for his master’s degree.
Joe Holland had served in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam era from 1962 to 1966, then served with FDNY from 1969 until he retired in 1989. He lives in Boynton Beach and drove across the state to speak at the remembrance Sept. 11 at the VFW on Anderson Snow Road in Spring Hill.
Holland said he wants the justice his son never received for the planners of the attacks. He says “the five terrorists” who planned the attack are living lives of relative calm and comfort in Guantanamo Bay while they get the due process Holland’s son never got.
“I beg you. Call the White House,” he said. “I have the number right here: it’s 202-456-1414.”
“Tell them you want the death penalty on the table” for the men who killed his son.
Lives changed
It was a beautiful late summer morning in Spring Hill, and a crowd of citizens, local elected officials, former and current first responders, and military veterans came to the Veterans of Foreign Wars post to remember what so many seem to have forgotten, and what so many have no memory of.
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists spread death and destruction in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Life changed for every American that day, and the reverberations are still felt today, 22 years later.
For those who lost loved ones, there’s a hole in their lives that can never be filled, an empty seat at Thanksgiving and other family gatherings, a lost mate and maybe a few mementos found like a piece of a driver’s license or wallet.
As an old song goes, “memories in bits and pieces.”
For those who served and sacrificed in the armed forces, and their loved ones, so much was lost, too, in two wars that ended without a real victory, leaving a sense of betrayal and anger that will linger for generations.
A lot to understand
Christa Vutera of the Tunnels to Towers Foundation said she was 32 and working for a medical school in St. Louis when 9/11 happened.
“I remember every single detail,” she said.
She had had a minor shaving mishap while shaving her legs and found out she was bleeding from a nick while listening to the news coverage.
“I remember thinking how ironic it is, here I am, bleeding a little bit and this is going on in New York.”
She left work early and said she spent nearly every free moment for the next few months sitting in front of a TV.
“That day changed my life,” she said. “My brother was in the Army and I remember thinking, like, ‘This is going to change our world.’ And two years later he deployed to Iraq and did three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.”
She worried about what would happen to him, but he came home OK.
Many people now entering adulthood have dim memories from childhood of adults getting phone calls and then crying if they heard someone they knew might be on one of the planes that was hijacked or in one of the buildings that was hit.
Many other children, of course, were infants or hadn’t been born yet, and have learned about it from school, often from teachers who were children themselves at the time.
Zachary White, a Fire Corps cadet, said he was born July 2, 2004. The 19-year-old said he heard about 9/11 in school, and that motivated him to want to help people by being in the fire service. He just started EMT school and he plans to attend firefighter school.
He learned about the attacks when he was 10 or 11, he said.
“My parents told me what happened. Kind of remember it, but it didn’t really click in until I met John,” he said.
That’s John Coleman, a Navy veteran and the district commander for the local VFW units.
“He taught me everything, what happened that day,” White said. “What he saw at Ground Zero and what he did, what he had to do. It’s a lot for me to understand.”
His friends might understand what happened, or maybe not, but he tells them about what the fire service stands for and they listen to him.
He feels bad for the people who went through the event, and especially those who sacrificed.
“They woke up that morning not knowing what they would have to do, and deal with, and they did their job,” he said. “The swore an oath to protect and serve, and gave their lives up.”
The way the world is, White said, you have to be ready for whatever happens, though we’re better prepared now than before.
An awful day
Numerous elected officials were in the crowd, including State Rep. Jeff Holcomb, County Commission chairman John Allocco, and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis.
Bilirakis was in the state Legislature then and he was the chairman of the crime prevention committee.
“We were touring the state prisons and out in the middle of nowhere, and it was really difficult, so we didn’t have any communication,” Bilirakis said. “My dad was in Congress and I couldn’t get ahold of him. We were getting bits and pieces. So I didn’t really know what was going on.”
They learned the details when they got back to Tallahassee.
“It was just really an awful, awful day for all of us,” he said. “And I told my friend, ‘Times have changed now.’” The person was with AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee), Bilirakis said, and he told the person, “Now we know what Israel faces on a daily basis.”
Pain never goes away
The ceremonies followed the format of previous years, with speeches, wreath-layings, rifle salutes, songs by children from Notre Dame Catholic School and prayers.
The key message of all was to never forget what happened that day.
Joe Holland’s speech definitely got a lot of attention, however.
He talked afterward inside the VFW building and pointed to a photo of his son in the mosaic that shows the victims.
A few people said they’d never heard of the story about how the planners of 9/11 are living, and Holland said it’s because the leaders want to keep it a secret.
“They don’t want to leave,” he said of the planners.
As for his son, he wasn’t supposed to be at the World Trade Center that day, but his two bosses had called a meeting and were delayed because they got into a traffic crash on Long Island.
“He would have been out of the building by then,” Holland said. “He was alive until the North Tower fell.”
The pain never goes away, he said.
Holland had advised his son, who was considering going into the FDNY, to instead go to work for the commodities firm because he’d make more money, and the son took his father’s advice.
“It was safer,” Joe Holland said. “And he died.”
