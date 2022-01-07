Hernando County is seeking public input from its residents on the options of a half-cent increase to the local sales tax in the next general election.
The purpose of this short survey is to ask citizens which improvement projects to Hernando County parks and roadways should be prioritized for the future. The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is considering the option of a half-cent increase in the local sales tax from 6.5 to 7 cents in the next general election to create a source other than property taxes to fund these improvements.
A half-cent sales tax could provide more than $10 million in funding for needed roadways expansion and parks and recreation improvements throughout the growing county. Sales surtaxes also allow for approximately 30 percent of revenue to be generated from tourists and consumers who do not pay property tax.
Visit the Hernando County home page at www.hernandocounty.us to access the survey, which should take no more than 5 to 10 minutes to complete.
For more information, contact Hernando County Administration at (352) 754-4000.
