Hernando preparing for hard freeze this weekend; shelter available

With a strong cold front moving through the region this evening, a blast of arctic air will come across west central and southwest Florida.
A wind chill advisory will be in effect tonight into early Saturday morning across the Nature Coast.
The coldest night of the weekend is expected to occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. A Hard Freeze Watch is in effect for nearly the entire area from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 are possible.
Individuals who need to seek shelter from the cold may contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance. Intake is between 4 and 6 p.m. daily. Call prior to arrival to confirm availability. Social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment will be implemented in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Visit https://www.jericho-road.net/ for more information.
The men’s shelter is at 1090 Mondon Hill Road, Brooksville. Call (352) 799-2912, Option 2.
The woman’s shelter is at 1163 Howell Ave., Brooksville. Call (352) 799-2912, Option 3
To prepare for cold weather:
• Consider the needs of pets during this time. Do not leave pets outside in the cold weather.
• Cover or move plants that are sensitive to the cold temperatures.
• Consider running pool pumps overnight during freezing temperatures to prevent damage.
Residents are encouraged to monitor to local media outlets or the National Weather Service at http://www.srh.noaa.gov/tbw/ for current weather information. The EOC is not activated at this time.
Recommended actions:
• Take this opportunity to refresh your emergency supply kit. For more information, visit http://www.HernandoCounty.us/EM
• Register for automated severe weather notifications at http://www.AlertHernando.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.