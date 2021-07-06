The school districts of Hernando and Pasco counties announced that all facilities will be closed Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Elsa.
The Hernando County School District shared the following storm information with families and the community this morning:
"Tropical Storm Elsa is likely to impact our area later this evening. Due to the potential for strong winds and local flooding, district and school sites will close today at 4 p.m. All after school activities are canceled and after-care programs will also close early.
All sites will remain closed Wednesday, July 7. This includes all sites operating VPK, summer camps and prep institutes. Summer food service — both mobile meal stops and school drive- thru service — are canceled for Wednesday.
We anticipate a full return to normal operations on Thursday July 8, with all sites offering programs and services as scheduled. However, should the weather conditions not improve as expected, we will send an update to all families on Wednesday."
In Pasco County, Superintendent Kurt Browning ordered all schools and offices to close at 3 p.m., Tuesday, and remain closed all day Wednesday "due to the high probability that Pasco County will experience tropical storm force conditions late Tuesday into Wednesday," according to a posting on the district website.
The online post includes that closures include Extended School Year (ESY), PLACE child care program, STAR, VPK and Early Head Start. School-based activities/events planned for the afternoon of Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday July 7, are also canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.