Damage from Hurricane Elsa was pretty minimal, a Hernando County official said Wednesday after the storm had passed the area overnight and made landfall further north in Florida later in the morning.
Kasey Kupcik of Hernando County Emergency Management said the area appeared to have dodged a bullet.
“I have a few things. Just a few downed trees in the road,” she said. “We had some water on low-lying roadways, mostly coastal. We have some seawall damage at Rogers Park, and it’s all taped off right now.”
Damage assessment teams have found no additional damage from the storm, she said.
“We’re just going to be watching for the Withlacoochee River later on in the week.”
Most of the issues were just the normal kind that come from heavy rains in low-lying areas that cause floods. On Wednesday, rain — sometimes heavy — continued to fall during the day.
“Be glad about it,” Kupcik said of the aftermath of the storm. “It could have been a lot worse, for sure.”
At Rogers Park, three intrepid kayakers came to the deserted boat launch area to spend some time on the water.
Brian Giarrosso of New Port Richey brought Michael and Zack Sarakos, both of Syracuse, N.Y., to explore the local waterways.
“We hope to go up to the Crystal River,” Giarrosso said as he helped the other two prepare their kayaks and then launch them. “We hope to see some manatees that may have sheltered there.”
After the Sarakoses’ kayaks were on the water, Giarrosso launched his kayak and the three set off.
Keep an eye on the water
The Hernando County Public Information Office said residents should stay vigilant even though Elsa is out of the area.
“Residents living along the river and in low-lying, flood prone areas are urged to closely monitor river levels towards the weekend and take precautions as needed to protect life and property. Be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary,” the agency said in a press release. “The Emergency Operations Center has transitioned back to Level 3 – Monitoring and the Public Information Center is now closed. Please reach out to the Hernando County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (352) 754-6830 for storm-related questions. If there is an emergency, please dial 911.”
