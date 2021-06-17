This summer, before parents allow their kids to splash into the water, it’s important to educate themselves on water safety before the unthinkable happens.
SWIM for CJ Inc. is a nonprofit organization that specializes in water safety and drowning prevention. It has teamed up with The Sea Tow Foundation to create life jacket loaner stations throughout the county. The first one is currently stationed at the Hernando Beach Public Boat Ramp and more are planned to appear at Jenkins Creek Boat Ramp and Bayport Public Boat Ramp.
The Hernando County Board of Commissioners approved of a donation to the nonprofit of three traffic signal boxes to be repurposed as life jacket stations. Dana Foland, nonprofit founder, said she has high hopes that by the end of the summer, the nonprofit will have everything stocked up and ready to go.
Life jacket sizes range from infant to oversized adult, and are provided with the understanding that they will be returned on the same day of use. SWIM for CJ officials try to keep the station stocked, but the challenge often lies in people remembering to return them, or environmental factors, like the jackets getting mildew on them. The nonprofit works strictly off of donations, so life jackets can’t always be readily replaced.
SWIM for CJ was founded in 2019, shortly after the accidental drowning of Foland’s three-year-old boy. Foland said she quickly found out how little information was available to the public about water safety after the accident. Through her organization, Foland hopes to prevent other families from experiencing the same loss she went through, and wants to make sure parents aren’t coddled with a false sense of security that floating devices tend to give.
“For me personally, and from a lot of parents’ perspectives that have lost a child to a drowning, one of the major misconceptions for me is the use of puddle jumpers and floatation devices in the pool,” Foland said. Although the Coast Guard approves the use of some of those devices on vessels, they are not intended to be used as swimming aids or to teach children how to swim, she said.
“It prevents them from being able to learn their own buoyancy in the water, and (provides) that false sense of security for parents who are relying on those, thinking they’re practicing water safety but not taking into consideration that drowning accidents are more likely to occur. Children don’t understand their abilities without those floatation devices on.”
Foland shared some water safety tips, including wearing a life jacket in open water before an emergency happens and practicing layers of protection around swimming pools. Layers of protection encompasses effective supervision, a water watcher, being vigilant around pools while visiting one you’re not familiar with, swim lessons that focus on teaching how to float, CPR classes, and implementing physical barriers between children and water areas.
The nonprofit’s website shares some resources, such as finding a swim instructor. But as many more people seek these lessons, the supply of teachers is spreading thin in the county. SWIM for CJ also offers scholarships to help pay for lessons in Hernando County.
For more information, visit https://swimforcj.org.
