Seminar focuses on urologic conditions
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer a free community health seminar titled “Girl talk: Urologic Conditions in Women” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Graduate Medical Education Conference Center, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, (one-story building), on the hospital's campus.
Dr. Anisleidy Fombona, board-eligible in urology, will discuss the signs, symptoms and treatment options available for women experiencing common urologic conditions such as incontinence, pelvic pain and urinary tract infections. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to prepare their questions ahead of time.
Limited seating is available, and light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking on Classes and Events.
Free childbirth classes offered
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, 11375 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, on the third floor of the North Tower.
Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery, and newborn care. There’s also a special Super Sibling Class where siblings will learn how to help care for baby, and will earn a special certificate upon completing the class. Classes are led by Taylor Theodore, certified childbirth educator. Theodore is also certified as a doula, childbirth consultant and lactation educator.
All classes end with a tour of the maternity unit where families can meet the caregivers. Expectant parents can RSVP by calling 352-597-6333 or visiting HCAFloridaHealthcare.com and clicking Classes and Events.
February events:
Maternity Unit Tour for Expectant Parents: Feb. 7, 6 p.m.
Expectant and New Parent Support Group: Feb. 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Super Sibling: Feb. 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Breastfeeding Beginnings: Feb. 8, 6-8 p.m.
Maternity Unit Tour for Expectant Parents: Feb. 11, 9-9:30 a.m.
Breastfeeding Beginnings: Feb. 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Childbirth Preparation: Feb. 11, 12-6 p.m.
New Family Care: Feb. 16, 6-9 p.m.
Childbirth Preparation: Feb. 20 and 21, 6-9 p.m. (both evenings)
March events
New Family Care: March 7, 6-9 p.m.
Breastfeeding Beginnings: March 8, 6-8 p.m.
Maternity Unit Tour for Expectant Parents: March 11, 9 a.m.
Breastfeeding Beginnings: March 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Childbirth Preparation: March 11, 12-6 p.m.
Maternity Unit Tour for Expectant Parents: March 14, 6 p.m.
Expectant and New Parent Support Group: March 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Childbirth Preparation: March 20 and 21, 6-9 p.m. (both evenings)
Hospital saluted for promoting donations
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation to raise awareness around the importance of donation.
During the 2021-2022 campaign cycle, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital was one of 42 participating hospital partners within the LifeLink service area and one of 1,333 organizations across the nation to participate in the 2022 campaign that helped to add a collective 50,850 new donors to state registries. This campaign has generated over 630,000 registrations since its inception in 2011 and unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ recovery organizations.
Currently there are 5,200 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in Florida. Everyone, regardless of their age or health, can make their decision to become a registered organ and tissue donor when obtaining a driver’s license. They can also register online at https://www.donatelifeflorida.org/. For more information about the WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals.
Gallery 201 announces 2023 schedule
The city of Brooksville’s art gallery coordinator, Pedram Moghaddam, has announced the Brooksville Gallery 2023 schedule of events.
The first exhibit in the line-up, “Art for Art’s Sake,” is currently in progress and will remain on display through Jan. 27. Four more events are scheduled in the 2023 season, with each exhibit on display for approximately two months.
The 2023 Schedule includes “Untold Stories,” through March 24; “Florida Native,” April 7 through June 30; "I,” July 14 through Sept. 29; and “Meeting of the Minds,” Oct. 13 through Jan. 5, 2024.
Artists interested in submitting work can access instructions and the Brooksville Gallery 201 entrance and release form from the city website. Appointments are required and must be arranged through the art gallery coordinator to drop off artwork for display.
For more information contact Moghaddam at 352-540-3811 or cityart@cityofbrooksville.us or visit https://www.cityofbrooksville.us/275/Brooksville-Gallery-201.
Brooksville offices to close for MLK Day
BROOKSVILLE — All city of Brooksville government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. All offices will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Residential garbage collection for Monday, Jan. 16 will be moved to Tuesday, Jan. 17, and regularly scheduled Tuesday pickups will be moved to Wednesday, Jan. 18.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules can be found on the city’s website at https://www.cityofbrooksville.us. For information contact the city at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us.
County announces MLK Day closings
All Hernando County government offices, library services and transit services (TheBus) will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Hernando County Animal Services will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The main landfill at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville will remain open for drop-off. Republic Services will be providing service as normal on Monday, Jan. 16.
County gets ‘Septic to Sewer’ grant
BROOKSVILLE — A grant of more than $12 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will be used to convert nearly 400 homes in Spring Hill from septic to sewer, the county said in a press release on Jan. 3.
The County Commission accepted the grant at its Aug. 23 meeting.
The conversion from septic to sewer will help to reduce the negative impacts of nitrogen pollution in the water.
The high levels of nitrates affect the Weeki Wachee Springs. The excess levels of nitrates cause an imbalance which leads to a growth of algae in the water. As a result, this can negatively impact the environment and can cause concern for public health, create foul beaches, inhibit navigation through the water, and reduce the aesthetic value of the resources.
For additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/ukxz67pn.
Terlep Chiropractic thanks community
SPRING HILL — Terlep Chiropractic’s 10th Annual Toys for Tots event was a huge success. The event was held on Dec. 3.
More than 500 toys (worth $20 each) were collected for Hernando County children. Hundreds of families enjoyed free tacos, games, train rides, shaved ice, prizes, and photos with Santa Claus. Some other famous visitors included Spider Man, The Grinch, Winter Fairy, Elsa, Darth Vader and Olaf the snowman.
Thirty-seven new patients received free chiropractic treatment for their donation of toys. Terlep Chiropractic has given back to the Hernando County community for over 33 years.
Foundation is seeking donations
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation serves the homeless of Hernando with food, clothing, shoes, jobs, IDs, food stamps, spaying and neutering pets, transportation and more.
The foundation urgently needs donations of non-perishable foods, clean gallon jugs, camping equipment and winter clothing. If you have an RV or property you have been unable to sell, donating it would let you take the value as a tax deduction. If you have vacant storage space such an unused barn or garage in the Brooksville/Spring Hill area, you can deduct the value of its rental.
NCCSF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, to schedule a pickup or to make a donation, call Ellen at 352-600-9555.
Youth orchestra needs musical instruments
Hernando Youth Orchestra is collecting musical instruments for young musicians who need them.
If you have an instrument that you no longer use, we have somebody who needs it. Call 352-600-9555 and we’ll pick up your instrument, repair or refurbish it, and give it to someone who will use it to make music again. We play classical music and give several concerts throughout the year. The Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Audubon announces events
• Hernando Audubon Meeting: Photographing Declining Species Around the World. In recent years Chuck and Nancy Bell have traveled to remote spots around the world as they photographed birds and mammals whose populations have been dramatically reduced. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m., at Brooksville Woman’s Club, 131 S. Main Street, Brooksville. There is no charge and all are welcome. Contact Bev: evalhansen@gmail.com or 352-686-0460.
• Hernando Audubon Beginning Birding, Friday, Jan. 27. Meet at 8 a.m. at Chinsegut Conservation Center, 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville. Learn to identify birds at feeders and during a short walk. There will be binoculars available for use. Contact Linda: lindalark85@gmail.com or text 352-428-2629.
• Hernando Audubon Adopt-A-Road Cleanup, Saturday, Jan. 28, 8 to 10 a.m. Help pick up trash on Northcliffe Boulevard between U.S. 19 and Deltona Boulevard. High school students will receive credit for community service. Meet at 8 a.m. at the parking lot of Good Shepherds Plaza, 8417 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. To volunteer, contact Steve.Smetko@frontier.com or 352-247-9793.
