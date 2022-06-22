School district holds safety summit
BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County School District hosted its fourth annual Safety Summit at Hernando High School June 6-10. The five-day event included almost 200 participants from the school district and local law enforcement agencies, including all Hernando County principals and assistant principals, local safety teams and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
The purpose of the annual summit was to ensure all safety team members and school leaders are trained in current safety protocols, to provide meaningful learning opportunities and to foster strong team relationships for those who serve as emergency school responders for their campus.
Throughout the five days, participants attended a variety of workshops on topics of emergency situations, reunification, best practices in campus safety operations and updated procedures.
"When we asked our community to help fund increased safety measures for our schools, they did so with their voices, their actions and their tax dollars because their children are in our care every day," said John Stratton, superintendent of schools. "More cameras, locks and gates are important but, in a school emergency, no tool is more vital to a safe outcome than having well-trained staff and a strong relationship with our first responders. The district Safety Summit helps us do both."
Nature writer Anderson to speak
On Friday, July 8, Chinsegut Conservation Center is hosting an evening with Lars Andersen, naturalist, tour guide and Florida nature writer. The program is from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Andersen began writing about nature in the mid-1980s. Since then, the Florida native has had a long career as an environmental writer and a nature tour guide. Andersen began guiding tours in North Florida in the late 1980s. He conducts river tours on about 60 different waterways, including coastal areas.
Financial support is by the Hernando Audubon Society.
Space is limited, so attendees are asked to register at https://tinyurl.com/ymw86asa.
The program can also be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/3bHxyoW0u.
Chinsegut Conservation Center is 7 miles north of Brooksville at 27212 Lake Lindsey Road. E-mailing Chinsegut@myfwc.com or call 352-754-6722 for more information.
Olancha Road detour begins June 20
BROOKSVILLE — Olancha Road will be closed around-the-clock on the north side of the S.R. 50/U.S. 98 intersection beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, June 20, through Friday, July 1.
During the closure, traffic will not be able to access S.R. 50 from Olancha Road or access Olancha Road from S.R. 50 or U.S. 98. Through traffic on S.R. 50 will not be affected. This detour is needed for the Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor to reconstruct the intersection with concrete pavement.
The map shows the detour route that will be posted with signs to guide drivers using S.R. 50/U.S. 98, Ridge Manor Boulevard, Olancha Road, Ohio Avenue and Westwood Drive. Motorists are advised to add additional time to their schedules to detour around the closed intersection.
Project information is available at https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/254/416732-4-52-01.
FDLE launches Purple Alert program
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will begin issuing Purple Alerts in Florida on July 1. The Purple Alert plan was established by the Florida Legislature. It will be used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Criteria for Purple Alerts include:
• Those 18 or older who do not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert
• Those who have an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse but do not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder
• Those for whom local law enforcement have determined face a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention
• There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution
• Missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center
• The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.
When issued, Purple Alert information will be distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable. The alerts will also be posted on the FDLE public website.
Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx.
Youth orchestra seeks donations
The Hernando Youth Orchestra is seeking donations of used musical instruments for young musicians who can’t afford to buy or replace their own. If you have an unneeded instrument, please donate it to the orchestra. The organization will make any necessary repairs before passing it on.
Call 352-600-9555 for more information or to make a donation. Orchestra staff will pick up your instrument and give you a tax deductible receipt. Hernando Youth Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information, go to www.HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.
Learn how to use Timebank
Timebank exchanges services without money. Everyone has some useful knowledge and experience. For every hour of work you do for a member, you receive one time credit. Use that credit to receive goods and services you need from another member. Interested? Call Andy at 727-517-1148 or go to springhilltimebank.org.
Group collecting for homeless
The Nature Coast Community Services Foundation is collecting non-perishable foods, shoes, clothing and camping equipment for homeless people. They also accept bicycles and bike parts to be reconditioned and given to people who need them.
If you have an RV you have been unable to sell, donating yours would let you take the value as a tax deduction. The organization is also looking for donations of storage space in the Spring Hill/Brooksville area. NCCSF is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 352-600-9555.
Park passes offered at library
BROOKSVILLE — State park passes are now available for checkout from the Hernando County Public Library.
In a partnership between Florida state parks, the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services, and public libraries throughout Florida, these passes are good for a single day-use entry for one passenger vehicle, up to eight people at most state parks (excluding Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Pier State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park).
Passes can be checked out to an adult on a first come, first serve basis and the circulation period will be four days. The program will end on Sept. 12.
Visit www.HernandoCountyLibrary.us or https://www.floridastateparks.org/RealFloridaReader for more information and additional restrictions. Follow @HernandoLibrary on Facebook for updates.
Jail needs volunteers to teach skills
The Hernando County Detention Center is developing a new program geared toward educating inmates on how to create and tailor clothing.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers with knowledge in sewing and embroidery to assist in teaching inmates these skills.
If you would like to volunteer, visit hernandosheriff.org/VolunteerProgram.aspx to apply online.
Broadband surveys, speed tests available
BROOKSVILLE — As part of Florida’s efforts to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state, Hernando County is encouraging citizens to participate in the Broadband Community Survey, business owners to participate in the Broadband Business Survey, and everyone to complete the Internet Speed Test.
The surveys and a link to the speed test will be available now through July 8.
If you are a Hernando County resident, fill out the Broadband Community Survey at https://tinyurl.com/23ebd24e.
If you are a local business owner, fill out the Broadband Business Survey at https://tinyurl.com/ybhtsymw.
To test the speed of your internet and complete the Speed Test go to https://tinyurl.com/5n7bnusk.
The primary goal is to identify unserved and underserved areas and work to determine a strategy for increasing the availability and accessibility of broadband internet services in Hernando County.
Emergency management camp on tap
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County’s Fire & Emergency Services Emergency Management Division will be hosting “HERricane Florida | Landfall: Hernando County” July 18-22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hernando County Emergency Operations Center, located at 18900 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.
It is a five-day summer camp for young women ages 13-17 to learn about emergency management as a career, the importance of preparedness, how to perform CPR, how to extinguish small fires, and how to build a disaster supply kit. The program aims to grow and support tomorrow’s emergency managers, public health nurses, meteorologists, and public servants so that the future has a team that can handle hurricanes, wildfires or public health emergencies.
Young women who are interested in participating in this fun-filled and educational summer camp can fill out and application by visiting www.HernandoCounty.us/EM. Applications are due by June 30 to eocops@hernandocounty.us.
Guardian program holds dinner, auction
Voices for Children will once again host its quarter auction and dinner. There will be food, prizes and an evening that is not only fun but supports those children in judicial proceedings who have a Guardian ad Litem advocating for their best interests.
It’s from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 16 at the Central Ridge Community Center in Beverly Hills.
Tickets are $35 per person and include dinner and one auction paddle.
To reserve tickets or donate items for the auction, contact sue@voices4childrenfl.org or call 352-489-7112.
Mary Poppins Jr., Eagles tribute at Stage West
SPRING HILL — Shows for the kids and baby boomer fans of a certain 1970s band will be at the Stage West Playhouse in August.
In “Mary Poppins Jr.,” Bert introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep.
“Mary Poppins Jr.” will be presented Aug. 12-14.
If you’re looking for a peaceful, easy feeling at the Hotel California or are just a new kid in town looking to take it easy for the long run, the Alter Eagles can satisfy your desire to relive the 1970s and 1980s with the music of one of the greatest bands of all time. They’re the premier Eagles tribute band and they will be performing two shows on Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $24.10 per person for reserved and $27.25 for the first four rows (fees included).
Find out more about both events at https://stagewestflorida.com.
Challenge doubles United Way donations
SPRING HILL — United Way of Hernando County’s annual Business Blitz Challenge helps transform local donations into quality referrals for businesses. Throughout June, United Way’s 2022 “Community Challenger,” Carter Foreman Attorneys at Law, has pledged to match dollar-for-dollar donations to United Way from any business.
With partners at Carter Foreman providing services such as estate planning, personal injury, criminal defense, family law, real estate law, and business & commercial law, they know first-hand the importance of accountability. United Way assures each dollar donated is invested back into quality programs and resources identified as a priority through health, education, financial stability, and basic needs/crisis prevention services throughout Hernando County.
To participate, pledge to LIVE UNITED by contributing any dollar amount to United Way in June 2022. Accept the challenge by donating online UnitedWayHernando.org/AcceptChallenge; mail in or drop off your contribution to the United Way office (4028 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606); or send PayPal to PayPal.ME/UWHernando.
Community Challenger Carter Foreman chooses to LIVE UNITED and challenges you to do the same this June. Donations will be matched up to $5,000. For more information, visit UnitedWayHernando.org/Challenge or call 352-688-2026.
